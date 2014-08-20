Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Wednesday:

SOCCER

Champions League playoffs

Ba strikes bar from kickoff, Napoli held at home

BERNE - Besiktas hit the bar straight from kickoff as they were held 0-0 at home by Arsenal in Tuesday's Champions League playoffs while a superb Gonzalo Higuain goal rescued Napoli in a 1-1 draw with visitors Athletic Bilbao. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ (PIX), moved, 600 words)

Spanish Super Cup

Atletico's Garcia earns Super Cup draw at Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid's Raul Garcia netted a late equaliser to earn a 1-1 draw at Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup first leg on Tuesday after substitute James Rodriguez had opened the scoring with 10 minutes left. (SOCCER-SPAIN/CUP, moved with updates to follow, 300 words)

LA LIGA SEASON PREVIEW

The La Liga season starts on Saturday and we bring you an overall preview plus a look at four of the main title contenders and a factbox on the major transfers.

Atletico to give Real and Barca a run for their money

BARCELONA - While Real Madrid and Barcelona have again spent vast sums to win back the La Liga crown, they are set to face dogged competition once again from champions Atletico Madrid who have a side built on a fraction of the cost. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PREVIEW), moving at 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 600 words)

Real Madrid eye six trophies in a season

Real Madrid's lavishly assembled squad, including World Cup sensation James Rodriguez in attack, aim to be the first team to win all six trophies available this season with the European Super Cup already under their belt. (SOCCER-SPAIN/REAL (PREVIEW), moving at 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 550 words)

Suarez adds bite but Barca hopes hinge on defence

BARCELONA - Barcelona have added Luis Suarez to their star-studded forward line but it could be their defensive reinforcements that make the difference as they look to win back the La Liga title. (SOCCER-SPAIN/BARCELONA (PREVIEW), moving at 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 600 words)

New-look Atletico in contention to retain La Liga title

Champions Atletico Madrid have been predictably shorn of several key players, including talisman Diego Costa, for the new La Liga campaign but they have reinvested well and can again upstage the top two in Spain. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ATLETICO (PREVIEW), moving at 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 550 words)

Lim takeover could revive Valencia glory days

Valencia coach Nuno Espirito Santo believes an expected takeover by Singaporean billionaire Peter Lim can bring the glory days back to the club after years of financial problems. (SOCCER-SPAIN/VALENCIA (PREVIEW), moving at 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 600 words)

BUNDESLIGA SEASON PREVIEW

The Bundesliga season starts on Friday and we bring you an overall preview plus a look at the league's finances and a factbox on the major transfers.

Bayern race to get fit as Dortmund prepare title tilt

BERLIN - Bundesliga powerhouse Bayern Munich and arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund look set to slug it out once again for the German league title when the season starts on Friday. (SOCCER-GERMANY/PREVIEW, moving at 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 750 words)

Booming Bundesliga to ride World Cup wave into 2014/15

BERLIN - The booming Bundesliga can expect another bumper season in 2014/15 with the world's attention focussed firmly on Germany following their World Cup victory in Brazil. (SOCCER-GERMANY/BUNDESLIGA-FINANCE, moving at 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 650 words)

GOLF

Mickelson looks to end magical McIlroy run at The Barclays

PARAMUS, New Jersey - Five-times major winner Phil Mickelson and a host of other players at this week's opener of the elite FedExCup playoffs will attempt to end the magical run of Rory McIlroy who is seeking his fourth tournament victory in a row at The Barclays. (GOLF-PGA/FEDEXCUP (PIX), moved, by Larry Fine, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Brewers out to stretch winning streak against Blue Jays

The Milwaukee Brewers, riding a four-game winning streak, try to extend their National League Central Division lead when they play the American League's Toronto Blue Jays in one of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

TENNIS

ATP: Winston-Salem Open (to 24)

WTA: New Haven Open, Connecticut (to 24)

MOTOR RACING

Belgian Formula One Grand Prix preview

Hamilton and Rosberg renew their rivalry at Spa

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium - Lewis Hamilton has compared his title duel with Mercedes team mate and championship leader Nico Rosberg to a game of poker but the pair may not hold all the aces in Belgium this weekend. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/PREVIEW (PIX), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 600 words)

YOUTH OLYMPICS (to 28)

Olympic champion Meilutyte in action at Youth Games

Lithuania's Ruta Meilutyte, who won 100 metres breaststroke gold at the 2012 London Games, headlines the action at the Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing on Day 4 of competition. Meilutyte won the 50m breaststroke on Monday and is the overwhelming favourite to add the 100m title on Wednesday. (OLYMPICS-YOUTH/DAY4 (PIX) expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 500 words)

CRICKET

West Indies v Bangladesh, St George's, first ODI

