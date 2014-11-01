Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Saturday:

TENNIS

ATP: Paris Masters (to Nov. 2)

Federer's top ranking aspirations take hit with loss

PARIS - Roger Federer's hopes of knocking Novak Djokovic off the top of the ATP world rankings before the end of the year took a hit when he lost to big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic in the Paris Masters quarter-finals. (TENNIS-MEN/PARIS (PIX), moved with update to follow, by Julien Pretot, 500 words)

WTA: Tournament of Champions, Sofia (to Nov. 2)

Yinzhou Bank International Women's Open, Ningbo

HORSE RACING

Breeders' Cup

Untapable the horse to beat in Distaff

ARCADIA, California - The $2 million Distaff highlights the opening day's four-race card, with three-year-old filly Untapable the early 5-2 favourite as she bids to improve her 7-for-10 career record. Her biggest challenge is likely to come from Close Hatches, a 3-1 choice and the runner-up in this race last year. (HORSERACING-BREEDERS/ (PIX), expect by 0030 GMT/8:30 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 450 words)

NBA

Cavs visit Bulls in heavyweight clash

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers visit Derrick Rose and the Chicago Bulls for a heavyweight clash of Eastern Conference favourites in one of six games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

NHL

Maple Leafs visit injury-hit Blue Jackets

The Toronto Maple Leafs look to build on one of their most dominant efforts of the young season when they visit the injury-depleted Columbus Blue Jackets in one of four games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 200 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

SOCCER

Premier League

Newcastle United v Liverpool (1245)

Arsenal v Burnley (1500)

Chelsea v Queens Park Rangers (1500)

Everton v Swansea City (1500)

Hull City v Southampton (1500)

Leicester City v West Bromwich Albion (1500)

Stoke City v West Ham United (1500)

Rangers next up for leaders Chelsea

LONDON - Chelsea bid to maintain their four-point lead at the top of the table by beating local rivals Queens Park Rangers at Stamford Bridge. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 1445 GMT/10:45 AM ET, by Mike Collett)

La Liga

Granada v Real Madrid (1500)

Atletico Madrid v Cordoba (1700)

Barcelona v Celta Vigo (1900)

Real Sociedad v Malaga (2100)

Barca look to bounce back from 'Clasico' defeat

MADRID - Joint leaders Barcelona can move three points clear of Sevilla, who play at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, with a win at home to Celta Vigo while Real Madrid visit Granada and champions Atletico Madrid host Cordoba. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 1615 GMT/12:15 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)

Serie A

Napoli v AS Roma (1400)

Empoli v Juventus (1700)

Parma v Inter Milan (1945)

Top two Juve and Roma on the road

ROME - Juventus and Roma, both on 22 points at the top of the table, visit Empoli and Napoli respectively while Inter Milan travel to bottom club Parma. (SOCCER-ITALY/, expect by 1615 GMT/12:15 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 450 words)

Bundesliga

Mainz v Werder Bremen (1430)

Hamburg SV v Bayer Leverkusen (1430)

Hanover 96 v Eintracht Frankfurt (1430)

VfB Stuttgart v VfL Wolfsburg (1430)

Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund (1730)

Dortmund desperate to stop slide

MUNICH - Leaders Bayern Munich entertain a Borussia Dortmund side desperate to end a four-game losing streak that has seen them tumble to fourth from bottom. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

Ligue 1

Lorient v Paris St Germain (1600)

En Avant Guingamp v Bastia (1900)

Metz v Caen (1900)

Lille v St Etienne (1900)

Montpellier v Evian Thonon Gaillard (1900)

Nice v Olympique Lyon (1900)

PSG hope to narrow gap on Marseille

PARIS - Paris St Germain attempt to narrow the deficit on leaders Olympique Marseille to one point when they travel to Lorient. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 300 words)

Dutch championship

Ajax Amsterdam v Dordrecht (1730)

Twente Enschede v Heerenveen (1845)

Feyenoord v PEC Zwolle (1845)

PSV Eindhoven v ADO Den Haag (1945)

Den Haag face tough test at PSV

AMSTERDAM - PSV Eindhoven, who have a four-point lead at the top, host ADO Den Haag while second-placed Ajax Amsterdam entertain second from bottom Dordrecht. (SOCCER-DUTCH/, expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM, by Mark Gleeson, 300 words)

African Champions League final second leg

Entente Setif (Algeria) v AS Vita Club (DR Congo) (1815)

Africa's top club prize to be decided

BLIDA, Algeria - The top club prize in Africa will be decided with the final delicately poised after a thrilling 2-2 draw in last weekend's first leg in Kinshasa. (SOCCER-AFRICA/CHAMPIONS, expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 300 words)

Senzo Meyiwa funeral

South Africa say farewell to Meyiwa

DURBAN - Tens of thousands are expected at the Moses Mabhida Stadium for the funeral of South Africa soccer captain Senzo Meyiwa who was killed in a botched robbery last Sunday. (SOCCER-SAFRICA/MEYIWA (PIX, TV), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, 400 words)

MOTOR RACING

U.S. Formula One Grand Prix

Hamilton and Rosberg ready for pole showdown

AUSTIN, Texas - Championship leader Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes team mate and title rival Nico Rosberg will be duelling for pole position in qualifying after dominating Friday practice (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), expect by 1815 GMT/2.15 PM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 500 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: CIMB Classic, Kuala Lumpur (to Nov. 2)

American Hurley in command

KUALA LUMPUR - American Billy Hurley III will take a two-stroke lead into the third round at the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, 450 words)

European Tour: BMW Masters, Shanghai (to Nov. 2)

Colsaerts holds one-stroke advantage

SHANGHAI - Former European Ryder Cup player Nicolas Colsaerts of Belgium carries a one-shot lead into the third round at Lake Malaran. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, 500 words)

CRICKET

Pakistan v Australia, Abu Dhabi, second test, (to Nov. 3)

Australia on the rack in Middle East

Pakistan, 1-0 up in the two-test series, resume at the start of the third day's play on 570 for six after Younus Khan hit a stellar double hundred on Friday. (CRICKET-PAKISTAN/, expect by 0930 GMT/5:30 AM ET, 400 words)

RUGBY

Barbarians v Australia Twickenham (1430)

U.S. v New Zealand Chicago (2000)

Cheika's Wallabies face tough Barbarians side

LONDON - Michael Cheika has gone back to the future with his selections for his first match in charge bringing in stalwarts who have barely played this season against a strong Barbarians side boasting seven starting players who have appeared for the world champion All Blacks. (RUGBY-BARBARIANS/, expect by 1630 GMT/2:30 PM ET, 300 words)

All Blacks test new boundaries against Eagles

CHICAGO - An All Blacks side dripping with youthful promise will broach new ground against the U.S. Eagles as they build for the World Cup and attempt to open expose the American sporting public to top-class rugby. (RUGBY-USA/, expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, 500 words)

- - - - (Asia duty editor: Greg Stutchbury)