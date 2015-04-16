Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Thursday:

NHL

Puck drops on Stanley Cup playoffs

The puck drops on the opening round of the Stanley Cup playoffs with Ottawa at Montreal, New York Islanders at Washington, Chicago at Nashville and Calgary at Vancouver. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0230 GMT/10:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 450 words)

Red Wings redefine meaning of playoff consistency

The Detroit Red Wings are about to make their 24th consecutive playoff appearance, an unremarkable run that team senior vice-president Jimmy Devellano takes more pride in than the four Stanley Cups he has won with the franchise. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/REDWINGS, moved, by Tim Wharmsby, 575 words)

SWIMMING

Phelps confirms bid for Rio Olympics

Michael Phelps will not compete at the world championships but the 18-time gold medallist will attempt to add to his Olympic legacy by competing at next year's Rio Games. (SWIMMING-PHELPS/, moved, 300 words)

NBA

Pelicans look to secure last-minute playoff berth

The New Orleans Pelicans will try to secure a playoff berth on the final day of the regular season when they host the defending champion San Antonio Spurs in one of the 14 games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 300 words)

BASEBALL

Royals look to extend perfect start to season

The Kansas City Chiefs, who are the only unbeaten team in the majors, look to improve to 8-0 and extend their remarkable start to the young season when they host the Minnesota Twins in one of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

GOLF

LPGA: LOTTE Championship, Hawaii, (to 18)

Wei gets set to defend Hawaii title

Defending champion Michelle Wei, world number one Lydia Ko, China's Shanshan Feng, third-ranked Park Inbee of South Korea and compatriot Ryu So-yeon are among those teeing off in the opening round at the Ko Olina Golf Club in Kapolei on the island of Oahu. (GOLF-LPGA/, expect by 0430 GMT/12:30 AM ET, 300 words)

MOTOR RACING

Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix

MANAMA - Double world champion Lewis Hamilton is sure to be asked about his latest spat with Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg when he takes part in a news conference at the Sakhir circuit ahead of Sunday's race (MOTOR-RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), expect from 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

SOCCER

Europea League quarter-final first legs

Club Bruges v Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk

Dynam Kiev v Fiorentina

Sevilla v Zenit St Petersburg

VfL Wolfsburg v Napoli

Sevilla host Zenit in last eight clash

LONDON - Holders Sevilla's home clash with Zenit St Petersburg is among the highlights as the Europa League quarter-final stage gets underway with four first leg ties. (SOCCER-EUROPA, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Toby Davis, 600 words)

La Liga

Leaders Barca seek return to winning ways against Valencia

MADRID - Leaders Barcelona look to get back to winning ways after last weekend's draw at Sevilla when they host Valencia on Saturday, when second-placed Real Madrid are at home to Malaga and champions Atletico Madrid, in third, play at Deportivo La Coruna. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PREVIEW), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)

Premier League

Mourinho faces mentor Van Gaal as Chelea host Man United

LONDON - When Jose Mourinho jumped to beleaguered Louis van Gaal's defence in February, sympathising that he should be given time to get used to English football, even he might have been surprised at just how quickly his mentor has since adapted. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PREVIEW), moving at 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, by Ian Chadband, 400 words))

FA Cup

Reading eye semi-final upset of Arsenal

LONDON - Championship strugglers Reading will have to produce one of the great FA Cup upsets to beat holders Arsenal in their semi-final at Wembley on Saturday and reach the final for the first time. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CUP (PREVIEW), moving at 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, by Mike Collett, 450 words)

Libertadores Cup Group Six

River Plate (Argentina) v San Jose (Bolivia)

Juan Aurich (Peru) v UANL Tigres (Mexico)

River need to win and hope Juan Aurich drop points

BUENOS AIRES - Argentine giants River Plate must beat Bolivia's San Jose and hope Perus Juan Aurich drop points at home to qualified UANL Tigres of Mexico to avoid a humiliating group phase exit. (SOCCER-LIBERTADORES/RIVER (PIX), expect by 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, by Rex Gowar, 300 words)

TENNIS

ATP: Monte Carlo Masters, Monaco (to 19)

Djokovic plays Haider-Maurer, Nadal faces Isner

MONTE CARLO - World number one Novak Djokovic takes on Austrian Andreas Haider-Maurer and eight-times Monte Carlo champion Rafa Nadal faces American John Isner. (TENNIS-MEN/MONTE CARLO, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, 300 words)

WTA: Bogota Cup, Colombia (to 19)

CRICKET

West Indies v England, Antigua, first test (to 17)

England in control going into day four

England will resume on 116 for three in their second innings with Gary Ballance and Joe Root at the crease, 220 runs ahead of West Indies with seven wickets in hand. (CRICKET-WINDIES/, expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, 400 words)

