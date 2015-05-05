Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Tuesday:

- - - -

SOCCER

Champions League, semi-final, first leg

Juventus v Real Madrid (1845)

TURIN - Having battled to break down one of Europe's meanest defences in the quarter-finals, Real Madrid will have to do it all over again when they face Juventus in their Champions League semi-final. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/JUVENTUS (PIX), expect by 2035 GMT/ 4.35 PM ET, 400 words, by Brian Homewood)

- -

Barca, Bayern coaches preview Champions League semi-final

BARCELONA - Barcelona coach Luis Enrique, his Bayern Munich counterpart and former team mate Pep Guardiola preview Wednesday's Champions League semi-final, first leg at the Nou Camp. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/BARCELONA (PIX, TV) expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 400 words)

- - - -

NBA

James, Cavaliers take on Bulls in semi-final opener

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers face the tough task of winning without forward Kevin Love, who is out for the season, when they meet the visiting Chicago Bulls in Game One of their best-of-seven Eastern Conference semi-final playoff series. (NBA-PLAYOFFS/CAVALIERS (PIX), expect by 0300 GMT/10 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 250 words)

- -

Clippers worry about injured Paul as they meet Rockets

The Los Angeles Clippers, who ousted the league champion San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, may be without injured point guard Chris Paul when they meet the well-rested Houston Rockets to start their best-of-seven Western Conference semi-final playoff series. (NBA-PLAYOFFS/ROCKETS (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 250 words)

- - - -

NHL

Rangers bid to take series lead against Capitals

The New York Rangers will aim to win a second consecutive game in their best-of-seven Eastern Conference semi-final with the Washington Capitals that is deadlocked at 1-1 as the playoff series moves to Washington. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/CAPITALS (PIX), expect by 0230 GMT/10:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 250 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Astros hope to push streak to 11 in a row

The surprising Houston Astros go for their 11th consecutive win when the American League leaders send Dallas Keuchel (3-0) to the mound for a Texas showdown against the visiting Rangers in one of the 11 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 800 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

Barrett injury to hurt Hurricanes' run to playoffs

WELLINGTON - The Hurricanes will have to cope without All Blacks flyhalf Beauden Barrett for much of the run to the Super Rugby playoffs after the playmaker suffered a knee injury (RUGBY-SUPER/BARRETT, 300 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Madrid Open (to 10)

Copy on merit (Asia desk editor: Ian Ransom)