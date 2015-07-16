Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Thursday:

- - - -

GOLF

British Open (to 19)

Spieth launches history bid at St Andrews

ST ANDREWS, Scotland - All eyes will be on Jordan Spieth in the first round as the 21-year-old American whizzkid begins his attempt to become the first golfer to win the year's first three majors since compatriot Ben Hogan in 1953. (GOLF-OPEN/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Tony Jimenez and Martyn Herman, 650 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

CONCACAF Gold Cup (to 26)

Trinidad and Mexico vie for Group C win

Trinidad and Tobago, already through to the quarter-finals, need a draw with Mexico to lock up top spot in Group C, while Guatemala and Cuba meet in the early game in Charlotte, North Carolina (SOCCER-CONCACAF/GOLD, expect by 0330 GMT/11.30 PM ET, 350 words)

- -

Libertadores Cup semi-final, first leg

Internacional (Brazil) v Tigres (Mexico)

Home advantage crucial for Inter in Libertadores first leg

SAO PAULO - Brazil's last surviving club in the Libertadores Cup aim to build up a home-leg advantage in their semi-final first leg against Mexican challengers Tigres in Porto Alegre. (SOCCER-LIBERTADORES/, expect by 0400 GMT / 12 AM ET, by Andrew Downie, 300 words)

- - - -

GAMES

Pan American Games (to 26)

Swimmers take over Pan Am Games

TORONTO - Swimmers take over the Games spotlight with medals in men's and women's 200m freestyle, breaststroke, backstroke and the men's 4x200m freestyle relay while the weightlifting, artistic gymnastics, rowing and water polo competitions come to a close. (GAMES-PANAM/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Steve Keating and Frank Pingue, 400 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

Tour de France (to 26)

Froome expected to attack again in stage 12

PLATEAU DE BEILLE, France - Chris Froome is expected to hammer his rivals again in the 12th stage, a 195-km mountainous ride ending with the punishing ascent of the Plateau de Beille (CYCLING-TOUR/ (PIX), expect by 1530GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 500 words)

- -

Armstrong joins charity ride on Tour route

MURET, France - Disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong is taking part in a charity ride on the route of the Tour de France, one day ahead of the race (CYCLING-ARMSTRONG/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1600GMT/12 PM ET, by Anthony Paone and Julien Prétot)

- - - -

CRICKET

England v Australia, second test at Lord's (to 20)

England look to kick on after impressive start

LONDON - England, lifted by their unexpected victory in the first test in Cardiff, bid for their third successive Ashes win at Lord's to secure a 2-0 lead in the series. Michael Clarke's Australian side will be desperate to level the series after a disjointed performance in the first test. (CRICKET-ASHES/, pix, expect by 0945 GMT/545 ET, by Ed Osmond, 500 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

Rugby Championship (round 1)

Wallabies, Springboks looking for statements of intent

SYDNEY - Australia and South Africa, with four World Cup triumphs between them, will both be out to make a clear statement in their Rugby Championship opener in Brisbane as they look ahead to rugby's showpiece tournament in England later this year. (RUGBY UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP/AUSTRALIA (PREVIEW), expect by 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 400 words)

We will also move an accompanying factbox

- -

Cheika names first Wallabies side for Rugby Championship

SYDNEY - Michael Cheika will name his first team for a Rugby Championship test when he ends weeks of conjecture over the make-up of the Wallabies side to face South Africa in Brisbane this weekend. (RUGBY UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP/AUSTRALIA-TEAM), expect by 0400 GMT/12 AM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 400 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues.