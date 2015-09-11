Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Friday:

- - - -

TENNIS

U.S. Open (to 13)

Women's semi-finals postponed due to rain threat

NEW YORK - The U.S. Open women's semi-finals scheduled for Thursday evening have been postponed due to the threat of rain. Both the men's and women's semis will now be played on Friday, tournament officials announced. (TENNIS-OPEN/POSTPONEMENT, moved, 300 words)

- -

Djokovic, Federer face tough tests to making finals

NEW YORK - Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer remain on course for a marquee one-two clash in the men's U.S. Open final, but each must first vanquish a formidable opponent and friend in Friday's semi-finals at Flushing Meadows. (TENNIS-OPEN/MEN (PIX), moved, by Larry Fine, 600 words)

- - - -

FIFA

Scala reveals FIFA reforms but chances of change uncertain

BERNE - A comprehensive and radical set of reforms for world footbal's corruption-plagued governing body FIFA have been unveiled but it remains far from clear whether they will even be voted upon. (SOCCER-FIFA/REFORMS, moved, by Simon Evans, 600 words)

- -

SOCCER

Premier League

LONDON - We will have all the latest team news ahead of this weekend's fifth round of matches. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect throughout)

- -

Ligue 1

Paris St Germain v Girondins Bordeaux (1830)

PSG look to make it five league wins in a row

PARIS - Champions Paris St Germain, who have started the season in style with four straight wins, attempt to maintain their 100 percent record at home to Bordeaux. (SOCCER-FRANCE/, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

La Liga

Levante v Sevilla (1830)

Sevilla out to get campaign back on track

MADRID - Following a draw and a defeat in their opening two matches, Europa League holders Sevilla will be chasing their first victory of the season against Valencia-based Levante. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

Bundesliga

Borussia Moenchengladbach v Hamburg SV (1830)

Gladbach desperate for first points

BERLIN - Bottom club Borussia Moenchengladbach, who compete in the Champions League group stage for the first time next week, look for their first points of the Bundesliga season when they face Hamburg. (SOCCER-GERMANY/, expect by 2030 GMT/16:30 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words

- -

Barca aim to be first to win successive Champions Leagues

LONDON - The 24th Champions League campaign kicks off next week with Barcelona, who beat Juventus in last season's final, seeking to become the first club to retain the European Cup since the competition was re-organised in 1992. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/PREVIEW, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Mike Collett, 750 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

World Cup

From tries to trades: English game keeps close banking links

LONDON - A bank of 40 lights flash on the console in front of Will Greenwood, identifying calls coming in from clients frantically trying to trade on a surprise interest rate cut from the German central bank. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/FINANCE (SPORTS FEATURE, PIX), expect at 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, by John Geddie, 800 words)

- -

LONDON - We continue the build-up to the tournament in England which starts on Sept. 18. (RUGBY-WORLD/, expect stories throughout)

- - - -

NFL

Brady leads Patriots in season opener

After the most turbulent offseason of his glittering career, Tom Brady turns his focus back to the gridiron as he leads the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots into the 2015 season opener versus the Pittsburgh Steelers. (NFL-PATRIOTS/, expect by 0415 GMT/12:15 AM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

BOXING

Mayweather legacy a numbers game - Holyfield

LAS VEGAS - Should Floyd Mayweather Jr end his boxing career on Saturday as planned, his legacy will be underpinned by the extraordinary numbers he has brought to the sport, says former world heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield. (BOXING-MAYWEATHER/HOLYFIELD (INTERVIEW, PIX), moving at 0100 GMT/9 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 650 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Cubs pitcher Arrieta eyes MLB-leading 19th win

Chicago Cubs right-hander Jake Arrieta looks to become the first 19-game winner this season when he takes the mound versus the host Philadelphia Phillies in one of the eight games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 800 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

Tour of Spain

Dumoulin looks to defend narrow lead from chasing Aru

MADRID - After holding off a string of attacks on Thursday, leader Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) will again look to defend his three-second advantage over Fabio Aru (Astana) on the 186-kilometre 19th stage between Medina del Campo and Avila. (CYCLING-VUELTA/, expect by 1630 GMT/12:30 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

Tour of Britain (to 13)

Copy on merit

- - - -

GOLF

Evian Championship (to 13), Evian Les Bains, France

Thompson and Lee tied for lead in women's major

PARIS - American Lexi Thompson and South Korean Lee Mi-hyang share the lead on five-under-par 66 going into the second round of the final women's major of the year. (GOLF-WOMEN/, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 350 words)

- -

Dutch Open (to 13), Zandvoort

Copy on merit

- - - -

CRICKET

England v Australia, fourth ODI, Leeds

Australia bid to seal series

LONDON - Australia look to secure victory in the series by winning the fourth game in Leeds. The touring side lead 2-1 after winning the first two matches but England gave themselves a chance of saving the series with a 93-run victory in the third game in Manchester. (CRICKET-ENGLAND/, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

BASKETBALL

Unbeaten trio lead knockout round charge

PARIS - Hosts France, Serbia and Greece are the favourites to reach the European Championship medal rounds after recording five straight wins in the group stage of the 24-team competition that also doubles as an Olympic qualifying tournament. (BASKETBALL-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Zoran Milosavljevic, 400 words)

- - - -

ATHLETICS

Diamond League, Brussels

BRUSSELS - The remaining 16 Diamond League champions will be decided, as will the eagerly anticipated women's 200 metres featuring Olympic champion Allyson Felix and world champion Dafne Schippers. Other highlights include the men's triple jump where world champion Christian Taylor faces arch rival and Diamond Race leader Pedro Pablo Pichardo. (ATHLETICS-DIAMOND/ expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words)

- - - -

MOTORCYCLING

MotoGP: San Marino, Misano (to 13)

Copy on merit

- - - - (Asia Desk Editor: John O'Brien)