Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Saturday:

FIFA

Blatter among ex-officials to enrich themselves - FIFA

ZURICH - Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter and two other leading officials were involved in a "coordinated attempt" to enrich themselves through annual salary increases and World Cup bonuses, world soccer's governing body said. (SOCCER-FIFA/COMPENSATION, moved, by Brian Homewood, 628 words)

TENNIS

French Open, Paris (to 5)

Serena aims for fourth Roland Garros title

PARIS - Serena Williams looks to retain her French Open crown, to take her tally of grand slam singles titles to 22, when she meets hard-hitting Spaniard Garbine Muguruza in the final at Roland Garros. (TENNIS-OPEN/ (PIX), play starts at 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Pritha Sarkar, Julien Pretot and John Stonestreet, 600 words)

ATHLETICS

Jamaican sprinter Carter fails 2008 doping re-test

KINGSTON - Jamaican Olympic sprint relay gold medallist Nesta Carter has returned a doping violation for a banned stimulant after the re-testing of 454 samples from the 2008 Games, two sources familiar with the case have told Reuters. (SPORT-DOPING-ATHLETICS/CARTER, moved, by Kayon Raynor, 791 words)

SOCCER

Copa America (to 26)

United States and Colombia kickoff centennial Copa

SANTA CLARA - The Copa America Centenario opens with a mouth-watering Group A clash between hosts United States and a Colombia squad led by Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez looking to flash the style that carried them into the last eight of the 2014 World Cup. (SOCCER-COPA-USA-COL/, expect by 0130 GMT/9:30 PM ET, by Rory Carroll, 400 words)

Euro 2016 warmup matches

Slovakia v Northern Ireland (1700)

Germany v Hungary (1800)

Austria v Netherlands (1930)

France v Scotland (2000)

We will provide match reports of all the above games (SOCCER-FRIENDLY/HOME TEAM)

African Nations Cup qualifying

Burundi v Senegal (1500)

Rwanda v Mozambique (1530)

Sao Tome e Principe v Cape Verde Islands (1530)

Botswana v Niger (1600)

Guinea Bissau v Zambia (1600)

Namibia v Niger (1600)

Tanzania v Egypt (1600)

Sierra Leone v Sudan (1630)

South Sudan v Mali (1630)

Gambia v South Africa (1700)

Ivory Coast v Gabon (1730)

Egypt and Senegal on brink of qualification

JOHANNESBURG - Egypt and Senegal need a point from their matches to book a berth at next year's finals in Gabon. (SOCCER-AFRICA/NATIONS, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Cueto-Wainwright duel in Giants-Cardinals clash

Johnny Cueto (8-1) takes the hill for the visiting San Francisco Giants against the St Louis Cardinals and Adam Wainwright (5-3) while Blue Jays knuckleballer RA Dickey (2-6) faces hard-throwing David Price (7-1) when the Boston Red Sox host Toronto in two of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0545 GMT/1:45 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, 500 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Memorial Tournament, Dublin, Ohio (to 5)

Late birdie blitz earns Kuchar tie for early lead

Former champion Matt Kuchar continued his love affair with the tournament as he took advantage of calm conditions with a late birdie flurry to surge into a two-way tie for the early lead in the second round. (GOLF-PGA/, moved, 452 words)

LPGA Tour: ShopRite Classic, Galloway, New Jersey (to 5)

Defending champion Anna Nordqvist overcame a poor start with nine birdies in her last 12 holes for a seven-under-par 64 and a share of the first-round lead at the Shoprite LPGA Classic on Friday in New Jersey. (GOLF-LPGA/, moved, 300 words)

European Tour: Nordea Masters, Stockholm (to 5)

Fitzpatrick in charge in Sweden

STOCKHOLM - Britain's Matthew Fitzpatrick takes a three-stroke lead into the third round. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 200 words)

CRICKET

Tri-nation series, West Indies (to 26)

Depleted Windies launch tournament against South Africa

Hosts West Indies, missing batsman Chris Gayle and all-rounders Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo and Darren Sammy, take on South Africa at Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Guyana in the opening match of the tournament. (CRICKET-TRINATIONS/, expect by 0130 GMT/9:30 PM ET, 300 words) (Asia duty editor: Nick Mulvenney)