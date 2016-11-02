Soccer-Sunderland accept Palace bid for defender Van Aanholt
Jan 27 Sunderland have accepted a bid for Patrick van Aanholt from Premier League relegation rivals Crystal Palace after the left back submitted a transfer request.
Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Wednesday (times GMT):
BASEBALL
Indians host Cubs in pivotal Game Six of World Series
CLEVELAND - Chicago's Jake Arrieta, Game Two winner for the Cubs, is scheduled to start Game Six against Josh Tomlin with the Cleveland Indians leading the best-of-seven World Series 3-2 and needing one more win to clinch the Fall Classic. (BASEBALL-WORLDSERIES/ (PIX), expect by 0415 GMT/12:15 AM ET, by Larry Fine and Steve Keating, 500 words)
SOCCER
Champions League (1945)
Group E
Monaco v CSKA Moscow
Tottenham Hotspur v Bayer Leverkusen
Group F
Borussia Dortmund v Sporting Lisbon
Legia Warsaw v Real Madrid
Group G
Copenhagen v Leicester City
Porto v Club Bruges
Group H
Juventus v Olympique Lyonnais
Sevilla v Dinamo Zagreb
Warsaw trip for holders Real Madrid
Holders Real Madrid, level on points with Borussia Dortmund at the top of Group F after three games, travel to Poland to face Legia Warsaw while Tottenham entertain Group E rivals Bayer Leverkusen at Wembley, their new home for Champions League matches. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ (PIX), expect throughout, 400 words)
City win over Barca could inspire future generations
MANCHESTER - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hopes Tuesday's 3-1 Champions League triumph over his old side Barcelona, "the best team in the world", can inspire generations of future players at the Premier League club. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MCI/GUARDIOLA, expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, 400 words)
Premier League
We bring you the latest team news ahead of this weekend's English top-flight fixtures. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-HOME TEAM/, expect throughout, 400 words)
NBA
Unbeaten Cavs host Rockets
The NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers, who have made a perfect 3-0 start to the season, host the 2-1 Houston Rockets at Quicken Loans Arena in one of nine games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)
NHL
Wild aim for fourth straight win
The Minnesota Wild try to extend their winning streak to four games when they host the Buffalo Sabres while the Tampa Bay Lightning look to snap a run of three straight losses when they visit the New York Islanders in two of the 12 games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, 500 words)
CRICKET
Zimbabwe v Sri Lanka, first test (to 2)
Hosts likely to chase 412 target
HARARE - Sri Lanka are expected to declare at the start of the last day, setting Zimbabwe a victory target of 412 in the opening encounter of the two-test series. (CRICKET-ZIMBABWE/, expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, 250 words)
Australia and South Africa prepare for WACA test
PERTH - Australia captain Steve Smith and his South African counterpart Faf du Plessis address the media at the WACA on the eve of the first test in a three match series. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/ (PIX), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, 400 words) (Asia desk editor: Ian Ransom)
