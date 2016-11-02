Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Wednesday (times GMT):

BASEBALL

Indians host Cubs in pivotal Game Six of World Series

CLEVELAND - Chicago's Jake Arrieta, Game Two winner for the Cubs, is scheduled to start Game Six against Josh Tomlin with the Cleveland Indians leading the best-of-seven World Series 3-2 and needing one more win to clinch the Fall Classic. (BASEBALL-WORLDSERIES/ (PIX), expect by 0415 GMT/12:15 AM ET, by Larry Fine and Steve Keating, 500 words)

SOCCER

Champions League (1945)

Group E

Monaco v CSKA Moscow

Tottenham Hotspur v Bayer Leverkusen

Group F

Borussia Dortmund v Sporting Lisbon

Legia Warsaw v Real Madrid

Group G

Copenhagen v Leicester City

Porto v Club Bruges

Group H

Juventus v Olympique Lyonnais

Sevilla v Dinamo Zagreb

Warsaw trip for holders Real Madrid

Holders Real Madrid, level on points with Borussia Dortmund at the top of Group F after three games, travel to Poland to face Legia Warsaw while Tottenham entertain Group E rivals Bayer Leverkusen at Wembley, their new home for Champions League matches. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ (PIX), expect throughout, 400 words)

City win over Barca could inspire future generations

MANCHESTER - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hopes Tuesday's 3-1 Champions League triumph over his old side Barcelona, "the best team in the world", can inspire generations of future players at the Premier League club. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MCI/GUARDIOLA, expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, 400 words)

Premier League

We bring you the latest team news ahead of this weekend's English top-flight fixtures. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-HOME TEAM/, expect throughout, 400 words)

NBA

Unbeaten Cavs host Rockets

The NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers, who have made a perfect 3-0 start to the season, host the 2-1 Houston Rockets at Quicken Loans Arena in one of nine games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

NHL

Wild aim for fourth straight win

The Minnesota Wild try to extend their winning streak to four games when they host the Buffalo Sabres while the Tampa Bay Lightning look to snap a run of three straight losses when they visit the New York Islanders in two of the 12 games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, 500 words)

CRICKET

Zimbabwe v Sri Lanka, first test (to 2)

Hosts likely to chase 412 target

HARARE - Sri Lanka are expected to declare at the start of the last day, setting Zimbabwe a victory target of 412 in the opening encounter of the two-test series. (CRICKET-ZIMBABWE/, expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, 250 words)

Australia and South Africa prepare for WACA test

PERTH - Australia captain Steve Smith and his South African counterpart Faf du Plessis address the media at the WACA on the eve of the first test in a three match series. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/ (PIX), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, 400 words) (Asia desk editor: Ian Ransom)