April 22 Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Sunday (times GMT)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix

MANAMA - Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel is on pole with Britain's Lewis Hamilton alongside him for a Bahrain Grand Prix mired in controversy. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/, expect by 1400, by Alan Baldwin, 600 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Premier League

Manchester United v Everton (1130)

Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion (1500)

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City (1500)

LONDON - Manchester United can cement their position at the top of the table with victory at home to Everton while second place Manchester City play bottom club Wolverhampton Wanderers, who will be relegated if they fail to win. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ expect by 1330, 500 words)

- -

La Liga

Granada CF v Getafe (1000)

Real Sociedad v Villarreal (1000)

Racing Santander v Athletic Bilbao (1400)

Atletico Madrid v Espanyol (1600)

Valencia v Real Betis (1930)

MADRID - With fourth-placed Malaga not playing at Osasuna until Monday, Valencia can go four points clear of the Andalusians in third with a win at home to Real Betis. (SOCCER-SPAIN/, expect by 1800, pix, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)

- -

Serie A

Fiorentina v Inter Milan (1030)

AC Milan v Bologna (1300)

Cesena v Palermo (1300)

Genoa v Siena (1300)

Lazio v Lecce (1300)

Juventus v AS Roma (1845)

Milan can overhaul leaders Juve with a win but only for a few hours if the Turin side down Roma (SOCCER-ITALY/, expect by 2200, pix, 400 words)

- -

Bundesliga

FC Augsburg v Schalke 04 (1330)

Hanover 96 v Freiburg (1530)

BERLIN - Schalke will look to cement their position in the third Champions League spot (SOCCER-GERMANY/, expect by 1800, 300 words)

- -

Ligue 1

Ajaccio v AS Nancy (1500)

Paris St Germain v Sochaux (1500)

Olympique Lyon v FC Lorient (1915)

PARIS - PSG must react to Montpellier going five points clear while Lyon need a win to boost their Europa League hopes (SOCCER-FRANCE/, expect by 1700, pix, 300 words)

- -

Dutch championship

ADO Den Haag v Feyenoord (1030)

AZ Alkmaar v VVV-Venlo (1230)

PSV Eindhoven v NEC Nijmegen (1230)

Ajax Amsterdam v Groningen (1430)

On merit

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP: Monte Carlo Masters (to 22)

MONTE CARLO - World number one Novak Djokovic faces seven times champion Rafael Nadal in the Monte Carlo Masters final, having beaten the Spaniard in their last seven encounters (TENNIS-MEN/MONTECARLO, expect by 1600, pix, by Gregory Blachier, 500 words)

- -

Fed Cup semi-finals (to 22)

Russia v Serbia, Moscow (1100)

Czech Republic v Italy, Ostrava (1000)

MOSCOW - Svetlana Kuznetsova survived a second-set wobble to brush aside Ana Ivanovic and bring Russia level at 1-1 with Serbia to set up an intriguing final day (TENNIS-FED/RUSSIA, pix, expect by 1700, 250 words)

- -

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic - Straight-sets wins by Petra Kvitova and Lucie Safarova put the defending champions Czech Republic 2-0 up against Italy and victory should be a formality on Sunday (TENNIS-FED/CZECH, expect by 1700, 250 words)

- - - -

ATHLETICS

London marathon

Champion Emmanuel Mutai and world record holder Patrick Makau are among the Kenyans looking for glory as the British capital stages another big event in the build-up to the Olympics (ATHLETICS-MARATHON/, expect by 1100, pix, by John Mehaffey and Alison Wildey, 500 words plus sidebars)

- - - -

CYCLING

Liege-Bastogne-Liege Classic, Belgium

The Liege-Bastogne-Liege Classic, one of cycling's top five one-day races or 'Monuments', takes place on Sunday. 255.5 kilometres long and very hilly, Spain's Joaquim Rodriguez, Belgium's Phillipe Gilbert and Luxembourg duo Frank and Andy Schleck are amongst the top favourites. (CYCLING-LIEGE/, expect by 1800, Alasdair Fotheringham, 350 words)

- - - -

GOLF

European Tour: China Open, Tianjin (to 22)

South African Branden Grace will have his third European Tour title in sight when he goes into the final round of the $3 million China Open with a three-shot lead over defending champion Nicolas Colsaerts. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/CHINA, expect by 0930, 300 words)

- -

Asian Tour: Indonesian Masters, Jakarta

World number three Lee Westwood returns to complete his third round and convert his lead into a successful title defence at the weather-hit Asian Tour event.(GOLF-ASIA/INDONESIA, expect by 0930, 300 words)

- - - -

SNOOKER

World Snooker Championships, Crucible, Sheffield, England (to May 7)

Copy on merit

- - - -