April 24 Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on
Tuesday (times GMT):
- - - -
OLYMPICS
ALMATY - Heads turn when Ilya Ilyin, three-times world
weightlifting champion, strides into a billiards hall in
Kazakhstan's largest city. (OLYMPICS-WEIGHTLIFTING/KAZAKH
(INTERVIEW) moving at 0800, pix, TV, by Robin Paxton, 750 words)
- -
RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazilians Fabiana Beltrame and Luana
Bartholo teamed up only two months ago, have competed once and
not practiced together since they qualified for the Olympics
because their boat was stuck in customs after a qualifying
regatta in Argentina. (OlYMPICS-ROWING/BRAZIL (INTERVIEW), pix,
TV, moving at 0800, by Pedro Fonseca, 750 words)
- - - -
SOCCCER
Champions League semi-finals, second legs (to 25)
Barcelona v Chelsea (1845)
BARCELONA - Holders Barcelona need to overturn a 1-0 deficit
at home to Chelsea if they are to keep alive their hopes of a
third continental title in four years.
(SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/BARCELONA, expect by 2030, pix, TV, by Iain
Rogers, 700 words)
- -
Real Madrid v Bayern Munich
MADRID - Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho, his Bayern Munich
counterpart Jupp Heynckes and a player from each side hold news
conferences previewing Wednesday's Champions League semi-final
second leg at the Bernabeu. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/REAL, expect by
1300, pix, TV, 500 words)
- -
Europa league
BARCELONA - Athletic Bilbao host Sporting seeking to
overturn a 2-1 deficit and Valencia bid to avenge their 4-2 loss
to Atletico Madrid in the semi-final second legs on Thursday.
(SOCCER-EUROPA/ (PREVIEW), expect by 1300, by Iain Rogers, 500
words)
- -
Premier League
Aston Villa V Bolton Wanderers (1845)
LONDON - Aston Villa host second-bottom Bolton Wanderers
with both clubs needing victory to boost their chances of
avoiding relegation. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ expect by 2045, 400
words).
- -
Serie A (both 1630)
Atalanta v Chievo Verona
Cagliari v Catania
On merit
- - - -
NHL
The top-seeded New York Rangers exploded for three goals in
the second period before fending off a late Ottawa rally to
force a Game Seven decider in their Eastern Conference
first-round series. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/, moved, pix, 350 words)
- - - -
NBA
The San Antonio Spurs cemented their position as the Western
Conference top seeds for the second year in a row after
thrashing the Portland Trail Blazers 124-89. (NBA/, moved, pix,
250 words)
- - - -
BASEBALL
Kansas City remain winless at home this season after a 4-1
loss to Toronto on Monday condemned them to an 11th straight
defeat overall. (BASEBALL-ROYALS/, moved, pix, 250 words)
- - - -
CRICKET
West Indies v Australia third test
ROSEAU, Dominica - West Indies spinner Shane Shillingford
took four wickets as Australia, 1-0 up in the series, struggle
to 212 for seven at the close on the first day.
(CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/, moved, by Simon Evans, 500 words)
- - - -
TENNIS
ATP: Barcelona Open, Spain
BARCELONA - Second-seed Andy Murray gets his Barcelona Open
campaign under way against Ukraine's Sergiy Stakhovsky.
(TENNIS-MEN/BARCELONA expect by 1600, pix, 300 words)
- -
Romania Open, Bucharest (to 29)
WTA: Stuttgart Grand Prix, Germany (to 29)
Morocco Grand Prix, Fes (to 29)
On merit
- - - -
CYCLING
Tour of Romandie, Switzerland (to 29)
- - - -