SOCCER
Champions League
BARCELONA - Chelsea survived the dismissal of captain John
Terry to eliminate holders Barcelona 3-2 on aggregate and clinch
a place in the Champions League final.
(SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/BARCELONA, moved, pix, TV, by Iain Rogers, 700
words)
Real Madrid v Bayern Munich (1845)
MADRID - Real Madrid host Bayern Munich looking to overturn
a 2-1 first leg deficit and book their place in the Champions
League final against Chelsea. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/REAL, expect by
2045, pix, TV, by Mark Elkington, 400 words)
Europa League
MADRID - Coaches and players from Europa League
semi-finalists Valencia, Atletico Madrid, Athletic Bilbao and
Sporting hold news conferences ahead of the second legs.
(SOCCER-EUROPA/, expect by 1700, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)
Serie A (1300 unless stated)
Novara v Lazio (1030)
Lecce v Napoli
Palermo v Parma
AS Roma v Fiorentina
Siena v Bologna
Udinese v Inter Milan
AC Milan v Genoa (1600)
Cesena v Juventus (1600)
Unbeaten leaders Juventus travel to relegation-threatened
Cesena hoping for a win to keep them clear of AC Milan, three
points behind, who host Genoa. (SOCCER-ITALY/, expect by 1800,
pix, 400 words)
BUENOS AIRES - Argentina coach Alejandro Sabella says he
must resolve problems in midfield and defence if Lionel Messi is
to lead his team to victory in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
(SOCCER-ARGENTINA/SABELLA (INTERVIEW), moved, pix, TV, by Rex
Gowar, 850 words)
NHL
Travis Zajac was New Jersey's saviour on Tuesday after his
overtime goal lifted the Devils to a 3-2 win over Florida and
forced a Game Seven decider in their NHL Eastern Conference
playoff series. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/, moved, pix, 350 words)
BASEBALL
Yu Darvish continued to repay his big-money signing when he
outdueled Hiroki Kuroda in an impressive showdown between
Japanese pitchers as the Rangers beat the New York Yankees 2-0
in Texas. (BASEBALL-RANGERS/, moved, pix, 300 words)
Johan Santana of the New York Mets and Miami's Josh Johnson
went toe-to-toe in a s tirring pitchers duel but neither starter
picked up the win as the Mets' bullpen carried the home team to
a 2-1 win. (BASEBALL-METS/, moved, pix, 300 words)
NBA
The Phoenix Suns visit the Utah Jazz in a matchup featuring
two teams battling for the final Western Conference playoff spot
while the Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat and Oklahoma City
Thunder jockey for postseason positioning in the final days of
the regular season. (NBA/, expect by 0700, pix, 250 words)
CRICKET
West Indies v Australia, third test (to 27)
ROSEAU, Dominica - Spinner Nathan Lyon bagged three wickets
as West Indies slumped to 165-8 to leave Australia with a lead
of 163 at the close of the second day of the third test on
Tuesday. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/, moved, 400 words)
TENNIS
ATP: Barcelona Open
BARCELONA - Home favourite and top seed Rafa Nadal takes on
fellow Spaniard Guillermo Garcia-Lopez after compatriot and
third seed David Ferrer plays Serbian wildcard Filip
Krajinovic.(TENNIS-MEN/BARCELONA, expect by 1500, pix, 300
words)
WTA: Stuttgart Grand Prix, Germany (to 29)
STUTTGART - Former world number ones Caroline Wozniacki and
Jelena Jankovic battle it out for a spot in the third round.
(TENNIS-WOMEN/STUTTGART, expect by 2330, by Karolos Grohmann,
350 words)
Romania Open, Bucharest (to 29)
Morocco Grand Prix, Fes (to 29)
CYCLING
Tour of Romandie, Switzerland (to 29)
