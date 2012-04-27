April 27 Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on
Friday (times GMT):
- - - -
NFL
NEW YORK - The Indianapolis Colts kicked off the 2012
National Football League Draft by taking Stanford quarterback
Andrew Luck with the No. 1 pick at Radio City Music Hall.
(NFL-DRAFT/, moved, pix, by Larry Fine and Steve Ginsburg, 500
words)
- -
NEW YORK - New Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck
admits he could never replace Peyton Manning, his football idol
growing up. (NFL-DRAFT/LUCK, moved, pix, by Steve Ginsburg, 400
words)
- - - -
NHL
NEW YORK - The New York Rangers, roared on by a ferocious
Madison Square Garden crowd, overcame the Ottawa Senators 2-1 in
the seventh and decisive game of their National Hockey League
first round playoff series.
pix, by Julian Linden, 500 words)
- - - -
NBA
The Chicago Bulls closed out the regular season with a
107-75 demolition of the Cleveland Cavaliers to claim the number
one overall seed for the National Basketball Association
playoffs. (NBA/, expect by 0610, pix, 250 words)
- - - -
BASEBALL
After pitching a perfect game last weekend, Chicago starter
Philip Humber was given a sharp dose of reality in front of his
home fans on Thursday as Kevin Youkilis smashed a grand slam to
power Boston to a 10-3 win over the White Sox.
(BASEBALL-WHITESOX/, moved, pix, 250 words)
- - - -
CRICKET
West Indies v Australia, third test (to April 27)
ROSEAU, Dominica - Shivnarine Chanderpaul became the 10th
batsman to reach 10,000 test runs as he headed West Indies'
attempt to avoid defeat in the final test against Australia.
(CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/, moved, by Simon Evans, 500 words)
- - - -
GOLF
PGA Tour: New Orleans Classic, New Orleans (to 29)
Masters champion Bubba Watson struggled with fatigue as Ken
Duke birdied two of his last three holes to seize a share of the
early lead in Thursday's opening round of the New Orleans
Classic in Avondale, Louisiana. (GOLF-PGA/, moved, 400 words)
- -
European Tour: Ballantine's Championship, Seoul (to 29)
Frenchman Victor Dubuisson will take a two-shot lead into
the second round of the Ballantine's Championship in Seoul on
Friday. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 0800, 300 words)
- - - -
SOCCER
Ligue 1
Toulouse v Montpellier HSC (1700)
FC Lorient v Olympique Marseille (1900)
PARIS - Ligue 1 leaders Montpellier visit seventh-placed
Toulouse looking for a win that would extend their advantage to
five points over Paris St Germain who play on Saturday.
(SOCCER-FRANCE/, expect from 1900, pix, by Julien Pretot, 500
words)
- -
Groningen v Graafschap Doetinchem (1800)
Result only
- - - -
TENNIS
ATP: Barcelona Open
BARCELONA - Top seed Rafa Nadal continues his bid for a
seventh Conde de Godo trophy in eight years against Janko
Tipsarevic after second seed Andy Murray plays Milos Raonic.
(TENNIS-MEN/BARCELONA, expect from 1400, pix, 300 words)
- -
WTA: Stuttgart Grand Prix, Germany (to 29)
Romania Open, Bucharest (to 29)
Morocco Grand Prix, Fes (to 29)
Copy on merit
- - - -
RUGBY
Super Rugby
Auckland Blues v Queensland Reds
Super Rugby champions Queensland Reds welcome back livewire
winger Digby Ioane from a four-match ban as they bid to get
their title defence back on track. (RUGBY-SUPER/, expect by
0915, 300 words)
- - - -
CYCLING
Tour of Romandie, Switzerland (to 29)
Copy on merit
- - - -
RALLYING
Rally of Argentina (to 29)
On merit
- - - -