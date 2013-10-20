Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Sunday:

BASEBALL

Victorino grand slam sends Boston into the World Series

Shane Victorino belted a seventh-inning grand slam to put the Boston Red Sox into the World Series with a 5-2 victory over the visiting Detroit Tigers that clinched their American League Championship Series. (BASEBALL-PLAYOFFS/AL (PIX), moved, 400 words)

NFL

Contending Bears face slumping Redskins

LANDOVER, Maryland - The Chicago Bears (4-2) try to stay in the NFC North race when they visit Robert Griffin III and the Washington Redskins, who have won only once in five games this season. (NFL-REDSKINS/ (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 400 words)

Past meets the present as Manning's Denver face Luck in Indy

The undefeated Denver Broncos (6-0) and quarterback Peyton Manning clash with the Colts (4-2) and Andrew Luck, who succeeded Manning as the Indianapolis signal caller, in a highly anticipated showdown of former number one draft picks in Indianapolis. (NFL-COLTS/ (PIX), expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Chiefs try to remain undefeated

The unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs go for a 7-0 start when they face the visiting Houston Texans and the AFC North-leading Cincinnati Bengals travel to NFC North co-leader Detroit. (NFL-WRAP/ (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, 400 words)

49ers go for four in a row with trip to Titans

The San Francisco 49ers, winners of three consecutive games, try to stay within striking distance of NFC West leaders Seattle when they visit the Tennessee Titans, while defending Super Bowl champions Baltimore hope to get back in the AFC North race with a win at Pittsburgh. (NFL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 21:45 GMT/5:45 PM ET, 400 words)

SOCCER

Premier League

Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur (1500)

Spurs bid to bounce back after thrashing

Big-spending Tottenham Hotspur visit Aston Villa aiming to bounce back from their shock 3-0 home Premier League defeat by lowly West Ham United last time out. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Sonia Oxley, 400 words)

La Liga

Almeria v Rayo Vallecano (1500)

Real Betis v Elche (1700)

Real Valladolid v Sevilla (1900)

Sevilla, Betis seek boost before Europa League games

MADRID - Mid-table Sevilla and Real Betis seek morale-boosting domestic victories against visiting Elche and at Real Valladolid before they visit Liberec and host Guimaraes respectively in the Europa League on Thursday. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX) expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Braden Phillips, 400 words)

Ligue 1

Sochaux v Monaco (1200)

St Etienne v FC Lorient (1500)

Olympique Lyon v Girondins Bordeaux (1900)

Monaco eye Ligue 1 top spot

PARIS - Monaco can join Paris St Germain on 24 points at the top of Ligue 1 with a win at lowly Sochaux. (SOCCER-FRANCE/, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 250 words)

Serie A (1330 unless stated)

Atalanta Bergamo v Lazio (1030)

Fiorentina v Juventus

Genoa v Chievo Verona

Livorno v Sampdoria

Sassuolo v Bologna

Verona v Parma

Torino v Inter Milan (1845)

ROME - Champions Juventus visit arch-rivals Fiorentina looking to keep up with runaway Serie A leaders AS Roma, while Inter Milan travel to Torino hoping to bounce back from their drubbing by Roma before the international break. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 600 words)

Bundesliga

Hamburg SV v VfB Stuttgart (1330)

FC Augsburg v VfL Wolfsburg (1530)

Dutch Championship (1230 unless stated)

Heracles Almelo v NEC Nijmegen (1030)

Groningen v PSV Eindhoven

PEC Zwolle v ADO Den Haag

AZ Alkmaar v SC Cambuur (1430)

PSV eye top spot with Groningen in the firing line

PSV Eindhoven can claim top spot in the Dutch championship with a win at mid-table Groningen that would take them two points above Twente Enschede while surprise package PEC Zwolle need a home win over ADO Den Haag to keep up the pressure. (SOCCER-DUTCH/, expect by 1430 GMT/1030 AM ET, 400 words)

African Champions League

Al Ahli v Coton Sport

Al Ahli host Coton Sport with Pirates awaiting in final

Egypt's Al Ahli and Coton Sport of Cameroon meet in second leg of the African Champions League semi-finals to determine who plays Orlando Pirates of South Africa in next month's showpiece match after the first leg finished 1-1. (SOCCER-AFRICA/CHAMPIONS, expect by 1630 GMT/12:30 AM ET, 300 words)

NHL

Malkin leads Pens to win over Canucks

Evgeni Malkin's shootout goal led the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 4-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (Moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

GOLF

PGA: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Nevada

Simpson in command heading into final round in Vegas

Former U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson will take a commanding four-shot lead into Sunday's final round at the TPC Summerlin after firing a four-under 67 on Saturday in the second event of the PGA Tour's 2013-14 season. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect by 0100 GMT/9 PM ET, 400 words)

European Tour: Perth International

Ninyette leads in Perth

Australian Brody Ninyette takes a one-stroke lead into the final round after compatriot Brett Rumford just missed out on setting a course record in the third round on Saturday. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, 300 words)

OneAsia Tour: Korea Open

Putting problems leave McIlroy off the pace in Korea

Rory McIlroy's search for an elusive first win of the year is set to continue after a cold putter left the former world number one 10 strokes off the pace going into the final round of the Korea Open. (GOLF-ONEASIA/, 300 words)

Asian Tour: Macau Open

MOTORCYCLING

Australian MotoGP

Lorenzo keeps title fight alive

PHILLIP ISLAND, Australia - Jorge Lorenzo's MotoGP championship defence remains alive after the Spaniard won an incident-packed Australian Grand Prix on Sunday in which title-leader Marc Marquez was among a clutch of riders disqualified for pitstop infringements. (MOTORCYLING-PRIX/ (PIX), moved, by Ian Ransom, 500 words)

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Kremlin Cup, Moscow

Gasquet and Halep contest Moscow finals

Top seed Richard Gasquet of France faces Kazakh Mikhail Kukushkin in the men's final while fifth-seeded Romanian Simona Halep meets Australian Samantha Stosur in the women's showpiece.

ATP: Stockholm Open, Sweden

Bulgaria's number seven seed Grigor Dimitrov faces sixth-seeded Frenchman Benoit Paire in the men's final.

ATP: Vienna Open, Austria

Second-seeded German Tommy Haas plays Dutchman Robin Haase, who beat top seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the semi-finals.

WTA: Luxembourg Open

Danish top seed Caroline Wozniacki takes on Stefanie Voegele of Switzerland in the final.

We will have coverage of the above finals

- - - -