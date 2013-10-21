Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Monday:

- - - -

NFL

Colts needed Luck to beat Manning's Broncos

Andrew Luck passed for three touchdowns and ran for another as the Indianapolis Colts beat their former quarterback Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos 39-33. (NFL-COLTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- -

RG3 leads Redskins to win over Bears

LANDOVER, Maryland - Robert Griffin III was his old dynamic self and Roy Helu Jr. rumbled for three touchdowns as the Washington Redskins rallied for a dramatic 45-41 shootout win over the Chicago Bears. (NFL-REDSKINS/ (PIX), moved, by Steve Keating, 400 words)

- -

Jets overcome Patriots in OT

Nick Folk got a second chance and kicked a 42-yard field goal in overtime as the surprising New York Jets ended a six-game losing streak to the New England Patriots with a 30-27 victory. (NFL-WRAP/ (PIX), moved, 400 words)

- -

49ers win four in a row, Steelers beat Ravens

The San Francisco 49ers remain within striking distance of NFC West leaders Seattle after a 31-17 win over Tennessee, while defending Super Bowl champions Baltimore went down 19-16 to division rivals Pittsburgh. (NFL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, 400 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Champions League

Spanish giants face big Italian jobs

Spain's big two face a pair of Italian giants in the Champions League this week, boasting 22 European Cups between them, as AC Milan aim to end a recent bad record against Barcelona and Juventus seek to peg back Real Madrid. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Sonia Oxley, 700 words)

- -

Deja vu as Milan face Barcelona and an injury crisis

AC Milan's form has been erratic this season with only three wins in eight Serie A matches, and the injuries have continued to pile up. On Tuesday, they will be hoping to vary the routine by beating Barcelona in their Champions League group. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/MILAN (PREVIEW), moved, 500 words)

- -

Schalke rely on Boateng and youth against Chelsea

BERLIN - Schalke 04 are hoping new signing Kevin-Prince Boateng as well as teenagers Leon Goretzka and Max Meyer can power the Germans past Chelsea on Tuesday as they look for their third win in three games in their Champions League group. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/SCHALKE (PREVIEW), moved, 500 words)

- -

ZURICH - Portugal and France could potentially meet when FIFA stage the draw for the European qualifying competition playoff round. Portugal, Greece Croatia and Ukraine will be the seeded teams with France, Iceland, Sweden and Romania in the other half of the draw (SOCCER-WORLD/EUROPE, draw starts at 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Brian Homewood, 600 words)

- -

Premier League

Crystal Palace v Fulham (1900)

Second-bottom Palace bid for only their second win of the season when they take on London rivals Fulham who are just two places above them in the table. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

NHL

Ducks beat Stars, earn 7th consecutive win

Five consecutive goals by the Anaheim Ducks rallied them past the Dallas Stars in a rough-and-tumble affair. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (Moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Nevada

Simpson wins in Vegas

Former U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson hit the jackpot in Las Vegas, cruising to his fourth career victory on the PGA Tour by a commanding six shots at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), moved, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

Bangladesh v New Zealand, second test, Mirpur (to 25)

New Zealand eye first test win of the year

New Zealand eye their first test and series win of the year when they take on Bangladesh in the final test starting on Monday after the hosts earned a moral victory in the drawn first match. (CRICKET-ZEALAND/, expect by 1130 GMT/7:30 AM ET, 300 words) (Asia duty editor: Peter Rutherford)