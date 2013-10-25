Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday:

- - - -

BASEBALL

Cards punish sloppy Red Sox to level World Series

BOSTON - The St Louis Cardinals turned the tables on Boston by taking advantage of some slapstick Red Sox fielding to claim a 4-2 victory at Fenway Park and level the World Series at 1-1. (BASEBALL-WORLDSERIES/ (PIX), moved, by Larry Fine and Julian Linden, 600 words)

- - - -

NFL

Panthers pile more pressure on Bucs

Cam Newton led the Carolina Panthers to a 31-13 win over the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday to kick off Week Eight in the NFL. (NFL-BUCCANEERS/ (PIX), moved, 300 words)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Vettel on brink of fourth title in row

GREATER NOIDA, India - Sebastian Vettel gets out on the track in free practice for a race likely to bring the Red Bull driver his fourth successive Formula One title at the Indian Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), expect by 0700 GMT/3 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin and Amlan Chakraborty, 500 words)

- - - -

NBA

LeBron's Heat facing toughest road yet to NBA title

We look ahead to the 2013-14 National Basketball Association season with a five-part package consisting of an overall preview, profiles of the Eastern Conference teams, Western Conference teams, five teams to watch and five players to watch. (NBA/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Frank Pingue, 650 words)

- - - -

NHL

Last-second goal lifts Bruins over Sharks

David Krejci deflected the game-winning goal past San Jose goaltender Antti Niemi with 0.8 seconds remaining, leading the Boston Bruins to a 2-1 victory over the Sharks, who were the league's last remaining unbeaten team in regulation. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

La Liga

Rayo Vallecano v Real Valladolid (1900)

- -

Bundesliga

VfB Stuttgart v Nuremberg (1830)

- -

Ligue 1

Nantes v Lille (1830)

- -

Dutch championship

NEC Nijmegen v Heerenveen (1800)

Copy on merit on all above matches

- - - -

TENNIS

WTA Championships, Istanbul (to 27)

Kvitova and Jankovic in action

ISTANBUL - Round-robin action concludes at the season-ender with three semi-final spots up for grabs. Angelique Kerber faces Petra Kvitova to decide the runners-up spot in Red Group while in the White Group Jelena Jankovic plays already eliminated Sara Errani and Li Na faces Victoria Azarenka. (TENNIS-WTA/ (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Ece Toksabay, 400 words)

- -

ATP: Valencia Open, Spain (to 27)

Swiss Indoors, Basel (to 27)

Copy on merit

- - - -

CRICKET

Pakistan v South Africa, second test, Dubai (to 27)

Smith and De Villiers look to pile on agony for Pakistan

South Africa resume on 460 for four on the third day, 361 runs ahead of Pakistan, with Graeme Smith 227 not out and AB de Villiers unbeaten on 157. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/, expect by 0800 GMT/4 AM ET)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour

CIMB Classic, Kuala Lumpur (to 27)

Moore two strokes ahead in Malaysia

Ryan Moore takes a two-shot lead over fellow American Keegan Bradley into the second round while Spain's Sergio Garcia lurks ominously three off the pace. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, 400 words)

- -

European Tour

BMW Masters, Shanghai (to 27)

American Guthrie leads way

Unheralded American Luke Guthrie starts the second round in China holding a three-stroke lead over fellow countryman John Daly. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

MOTORCYCLING

MotoGP: Japanese Grand Prix, Motegi (to 27)

Copy on merit

- - - - (Asia duty editor: Greg Stutchbury)