BASEBALL

Cardinals benefit from obstruction call to win Game Three

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Cardinals scored a controversial run on an rare obstruction call in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4 in a wild finish to Game Three of the World Series.

NHL

Leafs quiet Crosby to take win over Penguins

TORONTO - The Toronto Maple Leafs smothered Sidney Crosby, the National Hockey League's leading scorer, to claim a 4-1 win and send the Pittsburgh Penguins to a third straight loss.

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

MOTOR RACING

Formula One: Indian Grand Prix, New Delhi (to 27)

Vettel on brink of becoming youngest quadruple champion

GREATER NOIDA, India - Formula One expects Sebastian Vettel to seal his fourth successive title, becoming at 26 the youngest quadruple champion. The German starts on pole, chasing his sixth consecutive win and third in three years in India.

We will also move a Vettel newsmaker, list of champions and statistical factboxes if he clinches the title.

MOTORCYCLING

MotoGP: Japanese Grand Prix, Motegi

Lorenzo wins in Japan to take title race to decider

World champion Jorge Lorenzo won the Japanese Grand Prix ahead of championship leader Marc Marquez to ensure the MotoGP title race will go down to the final round of the season at Valencia next month.

SOCCER

Premier League (1600 unless stated)

Sunderland v Newcastle United (1330)

Chelsea v Manchester City

Swansea City v West Ham United

Tottenham Hotspur v Hull City

Chelsea need win over City to keep pressure on Arsenal

LONDON - Chelsea must beat visitors Manchester City to jump back to second place two points behind Arsenal while Tottenham Hotspur can move within three points of their north London rivals with a home win over Hull City.

La Liga

Sevilla v Osasuna (1100)

Villarreal v Valencia (1600)

Real Sociedad v Almeria (1800)

Atletico Madrid v Real Betis (2000)

Atletico can tighten grip on second place by beating Betis

MADRID - Atletico Madrid can trim the gap to leaders Barcelona back to one point and pull five points clear of third-placed city rivals Real, who lost 2-1 in Saturday's 'Clasico' at the Nou Camp, with a home win over Real Betis.

Serie A (1400 unless stated)

Napoli v Torino (1130)

Bologna v Livorno

Catania v Sassuolo

Chievo Verona v Fiorentina

Juventus v Genoa

Parma v AC Milan

Udinese v AS Roma

Lazio v Cagliari (1945)

Roma must cope without injured forwards at Udinese

ROME - Serie A leaders Roma are without forwards Francesco Totti and Gervinho as their 100 percent record comes under the spotlight at Udinese while second-placed Napoli host Torino and champions Juventus in third welcome Genoa.

Ligue 1

Girondins Bordeaux v Montpellier HSC (1300)

Monaco v Olympique Lyon (1600)

St Etienne v Paris St Germain (2000)

PARIS - Paris St Germain visit St Etienne needing a win to guarantee staying top of Ligue 1 with third-placed Monaco two points off the pace and ready to pounce when they host struggling Olympique Lyon.

Bundesliga

Freiburg v Hamburg SV (1430)

Borussia Moenchengladbach v Eintracht Frankfurt (1630)

Hamburg visit winless Freiburg hoping to keep run going

BERLIN - Hamburg SV aim to keep their fine run under coach Bert van Marwijk going and climb further up the Bundesliga table when they visit Freiburg, who are still without a win this season.

Dutch Championship (1330 unless stated)

Roda JC Kerkrade v PSV Eindhoven (1130)

Feyenoord v Heracles Almelo

PEC Zwolle v AZ Alkmaar

Vitesse Arnhem v Groningen (1530)

TENNIS

WTA Championships, Istanbul (to 27)

Serena takes on Li for WTA championships title

ISTANBUL - Top seed and holder Serena Williams plays fellow 30-something Li Na of China in the showpiece match as the American bids for a fourth WTA championships title.

ATP: Swiss Indoors, Basel

World Tour finals place at stake as Federer meets Del Potro

Roger Federer faces Argentine top seed Juan Martin Del Potro in his hometown Basel Open final knowing victory will clinch a place at next month's season-ending ATP Tour Finals in London.

ATP: Valencia Open, Spain

Defending champion Ferrer meets Youzhny in Valencia final

VALENCIA - Spanish world number three David Ferrer, the top seed and defending champion, bids for a fourth Valencia Open title when he takes on unseeded Russian Mikhail Youzhny.

PGA Tour

CIMB Classic, Kuala Lumpur

American pair share one-stroke lead in Kuala Lumpur

Americans Ryan Moore and Chris Stroud share a one-shot lead over big-hitting Thai Kiradech Aphibarnrat and their compatriot Gary Woodland going into the final round of the CIMB Classic in Malaysia.

European Tour

BMW Masters, Shanghai

Guthrie and Cabrera-Bello share one-shot lead in Shanghai

American Luke Guthrie shares a one-shot lead with Spain's Rafael Cabrera-Bello whose third-placed compatriot Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano is himself a stroke in front of Frenchman Gregory Bourdy heading into the final round of the BMW Masters tournament.

RALLYING

Rally of Spain (to 27)

Latvala leads Sordo at Rally of Spain before final stage

MADRID - Jari-Matti Latvala of Finland leads the Rally of Spain going into the final day ahead of local favourite Dani Sordo, with Frenchman Sebastien Ogier, who has already clinched his maiden world title, lurking in fourth.

