Brilliant Lester puts Red Sox on brink of World Series win

ST. LOUIS - Boston broke a 1-1 tie with a pair of seventh-inning runs to support another brilliant outing by starter Jon Lester in a 3-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday that put the Red Sox on the brink of winning the World Series. (BASEBALL-WORLDSERIES/ (PIX), moved, by Larry Fine, 600 words)

Seahawks tough it out against Rams

The Seattle Seahawks made a last-second goal line stand to produce a 14-9 victory against the St. Louis Rams on Monday in a tough road test for the NFC leaders. (NFL-RAMS/ (PIX), moved, 400 words)

Game On Dude gets ninth post for Breeders' Cup

LOS ANGELES - Game On Dude has been installed as the early 8-5 favourite and will break from the ninth post for the $5 million Breeders' Cup Classic at Santa Anita Park. (HORSERACING-BREEDERS/DRAW, moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 300 words)

Blackhawks turn the tables on Wild

The Chicago Blackhawks got revenge against Minnesota after the Wild had handed them their first home loss with Patrick Sharp, Sheldon Brookbank, Nick Leddy, Patrick Kane and Brandon Saad all scoring goals while Corey Crawford made 29 saves for the Blackhawks (7-2-3). (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Barca aim for four point gap on Atletico with Celta win

MADRID - Unbeaten La Liga leaders Barcelona visit struggling Celta Vigo knowing a win would open up a four-point lead over second-placed Atletico Madrid who visit Granada on Thursday,. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)

Inter visit Atalanta bidding to close gap on leading pack

Fourth-placed Inter Milan kickoff a full programme of midweek fixtures in Serie A with a visit to mid-table Atalanta aiming to close the gap on second-placed Napoli and Juventus to one point before they play on Wednesday. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

Arsenal face Chelsea for place in quarter-finals

LONDON - Arsenal and Chelsea will rotate their squads for their League Cup clash which is a repeat of the 2007 League Cup final won by the Blues while stuttering Manchester United should dispose of struggling Norwich at Old Trafford. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CUP, expect by 2145 GMT/5:45 PM ET, by Toby Davis, 500 words)

Pumas present new coach Hourcade ahead of European tour

BUENOS AIRES - Argentina officially present new Pumas coach Daniel Hourcade at a news conference 11 days before they open their European tour against England at Twickenham. (RUGBY-ARGENTINA/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1730 GMT /1:30 PM ET, by Rex Gowar, 300 words)

Djokovic starts Paris masters campaign

PARIS - Number two seed Novak Djokovic starts his Paris Masters campaign against a qualifier while Frenchmen Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Richard Gasquet are desperate to advance in their bid for an ATP World Tour finals ticket. (TENNIS-MEN/MASTERS (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 500 words)

