NFL

Bears beat Packers, QB Rodgers leaves game injured

The Chicago Bears knocked Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers out of the game beat the Packers 27-20 at Lambeau Field on Monday. (NFL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NBA

Strange days and low expectations for new-look Lakers

LOS ANGELES - These are very strange times for Los Angeles Lakers fans, with many holding surprisingly low expectations for this season after becoming accustomed to their team repeatedly reaching the NBA Finals. (NBA-LAKERS/EXPECTATIONS, moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 600 words)

Warriors hands 76ers first loss

Shooting guard Andre Iguodala scored 32 points against his former team, and point guard Stephen Curry had a triple-double as the Golden State Warriors rolled to a victory over the previously unbeaten Philadelphia 76ers. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NHL

Ducks beat Rangers in New York

The Anaheim Ducks ended their longest road trip of the season in style, edging the New York Rangers. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Woods reflects on his five victories in 2013

ISTANBUL - Tiger Woods talks to Reuters ahead of the Turkish Airlines Open starting on Thursday, reflecting on his five victories this year and looking ahead to his plans for 2014. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/WOODS (INTERVIEW, PIX, TV), expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Tony Jimenez, 500 words)

Soccer

Champions League

Champions League Group Stage (1945 unless stated, to 6)

Group A

Shakhtar Donetsk v Bayer Leverkusen

Real Sociedad v Manchester United

Group B

Juventus v Real Madrid

FC Copenhagen v Galatasaray

Group C

Paris St Germain v Anderlecht

Olympiakos Piraeus v Benfica

Group D

Manchester City v CSKA Moscow

Viktoria Plzen v Bayern Munich

Real Madrid and PSG seek perfection to claim last 16 spots

LONDON - Nine-time European champions Real Madrid and fellow big spenders Paris St Germain seek a fourth straight Champions League win to claim a last 16 place and Manchester City can join them in the knockout phase with a victory. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, by Ed Osmond, 800 words)

Champions League previews

Mourinho wants big improvement against Schalke

LONDON - Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho, who said he made "11 mistakes" in his team selection after Chelsea lost to Newcastle United on Saturday, will not want to get it wrong again when Schalke 04 visit Stamford Bridge in the Champions League on Wednesday. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/CHELSEA (PREVIEW), moved, by Mike Collett, 450 words)

Barca missing Messi mojo before Milan clash

MADRID - Lionel Messi has set the bar so high that when he does not score for a few games it prompts an outburst of speculation about what might be wrong with the World Player of the Year. That is the situation the Argentine's club Barcelona find themselves in as they prepare to host AC Milan in Champions League Group H. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/BARCELONA (PREVIEW), moved, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)

HORSE RACING

Melbourne Cup

Favourite Fiorente wins 'race that stops a nation'

MELBOURNE - The Gai Waterhouse-trained Fiorente won Australia's richest thoroughbred race at Flemington Racecourse. (HORSE RACING-MELBOURNE/, moved, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)

TENNIS

ATP World Tour Finals (to 11)

Big guns start campaigns at World Tour Finals

LONDON - The big guns begin their round-robin play at the 02 with the mouth-watering prospect of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer squaring off in a repeat of last year's final. In Group A, world number one Rafa Nadal faces compatriot David Ferrer as he begins his quest for the one title to elude him. (TENNIS-ATP/ (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/12 PM ET, by Martyn Herman, 500 words)

WTA: Taipei Open (to 10)

Copy on merit

