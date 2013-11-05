Soccer-Wenger focuses on 'bigger picture' for Arsenal future
March 7 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, whose contract expires at the end of the season, will make a decision about his future based on the "bigger picture" and not a recent slump in form.
NFL
Bears beat Packers, QB Rodgers leaves game injured
The Chicago Bears knocked Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers out of the game beat the Packers 27-20 at Lambeau Field on Monday. (NFL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
NBA
Strange days and low expectations for new-look Lakers
LOS ANGELES - These are very strange times for Los Angeles Lakers fans, with many holding surprisingly low expectations for this season after becoming accustomed to their team repeatedly reaching the NBA Finals. (NBA-LAKERS/EXPECTATIONS, moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 600 words)
Warriors hands 76ers first loss
Shooting guard Andre Iguodala scored 32 points against his former team, and point guard Stephen Curry had a triple-double as the Golden State Warriors rolled to a victory over the previously unbeaten Philadelphia 76ers. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
NHL
Ducks beat Rangers in New York
The Anaheim Ducks ended their longest road trip of the season in style, edging the New York Rangers. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)
NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
Woods reflects on his five victories in 2013
ISTANBUL - Tiger Woods talks to Reuters ahead of the Turkish Airlines Open starting on Thursday, reflecting on his five victories this year and looking ahead to his plans for 2014. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/WOODS (INTERVIEW, PIX, TV), expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Tony Jimenez, 500 words)
Soccer
Champions League
Champions League Group Stage (1945 unless stated, to 6)
Group A
Shakhtar Donetsk v Bayer Leverkusen
Real Sociedad v Manchester United
Group B
Juventus v Real Madrid
FC Copenhagen v Galatasaray
Group C
Paris St Germain v Anderlecht
Olympiakos Piraeus v Benfica
Group D
Manchester City v CSKA Moscow
Viktoria Plzen v Bayern Munich
Real Madrid and PSG seek perfection to claim last 16 spots
LONDON - Nine-time European champions Real Madrid and fellow big spenders Paris St Germain seek a fourth straight Champions League win to claim a last 16 place and Manchester City can join them in the knockout phase with a victory. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, by Ed Osmond, 800 words)
Champions League previews
Mourinho wants big improvement against Schalke
LONDON - Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho, who said he made "11 mistakes" in his team selection after Chelsea lost to Newcastle United on Saturday, will not want to get it wrong again when Schalke 04 visit Stamford Bridge in the Champions League on Wednesday. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/CHELSEA (PREVIEW), moved, by Mike Collett, 450 words)
Barca missing Messi mojo before Milan clash
MADRID - Lionel Messi has set the bar so high that when he does not score for a few games it prompts an outburst of speculation about what might be wrong with the World Player of the Year. That is the situation the Argentine's club Barcelona find themselves in as they prepare to host AC Milan in Champions League Group H. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/BARCELONA (PREVIEW), moved, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)
HORSE RACING
Melbourne Cup
Favourite Fiorente wins 'race that stops a nation'
MELBOURNE - The Gai Waterhouse-trained Fiorente won Australia's richest thoroughbred race at Flemington Racecourse. (HORSE RACING-MELBOURNE/, moved, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)
TENNIS
ATP World Tour Finals (to 11)
Big guns start campaigns at World Tour Finals
LONDON - The big guns begin their round-robin play at the 02 with the mouth-watering prospect of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer squaring off in a repeat of last year's final. In Group A, world number one Rafa Nadal faces compatriot David Ferrer as he begins his quest for the one title to elude him. (TENNIS-ATP/ (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/12 PM ET, by Martyn Herman, 500 words)
WTA: Taipei Open (to 10)
Copy on merit
