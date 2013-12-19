Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday:

- - - -

NBA

Heat edges Pacers in clash of East leaders

The Miami Heat edged out the Indiana Pacers in a clash between the top two teams in the Eastern Conferences in one of 12 games on the NBA schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moving soon, by The Sports Xchange, 450 words)

- - - -

NHL

Penguins claim shootout win to extend march

Pittsburgh center Brandon Sutter scored in the fifth round of the shootout, giving the Penguins a win over the New York Rangers after the tie-breaker was scoreless after four rounds. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 250 words)

- -

Rookie goalie Jones maintains Kings' lofty standards

LOS ANGELES - If a team is only as good as the quality of its backup players, then the Los Angeles Kings can lay claim to having no peers in the National Hockey League when it comes to their remarkable goaltending strength. (NHL-KINGS/GOALIES, moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 650 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

YEARENDERS

NBA

Glory for LeBron, heartbreak for Rose

LeBron James cementing his status as one of the all-time best players, another devastating injury to Derrick Rose and a once-unthinkable power shift in Los Angeles all occurred during basketball's memorable 2013. (NBA-YEARENDER/, moved, by Frank Pingue, 785 words)

- -

NHL

Dark start to year gives way to bright future

TORONTO - An NHL season that nearly never was will be remembered as one that set the course for a bright new future in a seminal year bookended by a deal that secured a decade of labor peace and a multi-billion TV agreement. (NHL-YEARENDER/, moved, by Steve Keating, 725 words)

- -

BASEBALL

Red Sox high note, doping bust a low in 2013

NEW YORK - Major League Baseball hit a high note with Boston's feel-good run from worst to first in a roller-coaster 2013 season that was brought low by the sport's biggest doping bust. (BASEBALL-YEARENDER/, moved, by Larry Fine, 1,100 words)

- -

NFL

American football unfazed by year of scandal

NEW YORK - For most of 2013, the NFL was in the headlines for all the wrong reasons, but the league has once again managed to emerge seemingly unscathed with only clear skies ahead. (NFL-YEARENDER/, moved, by Julian Linden, 875 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Club World Cup, Morocco (to 21)

MARRAKECH - Rank outsiders Raja Casablanca untied and removed Ronaldinho's boots and pleaded for his shirt after a stunning 3-1 win over South American champions Atletico Mineiro. (SOCCER-CLUB/MINEIRO, moved, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

- -

Bundesliga preview

Leverkusen primed to close on absent Bayern

BERLIN - As Bayern Munich take a break from domestic action to pursue more silverware overseas, Bayer Leverkusen will be hoping to close within four points of the all-conquering Bavarians with a win over Werder Bremen ahead of the German winter break. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Karolos Grohmann, 500 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

South Africa v India, first test, Johannesburg (to 22)

India seek to build on Kohli's Wanderers ton

India will resume on 255 for five after a test-best 119 from Virat Kohli lifted the tourists to a respectable total at the close on an even opening day of the first test against South Africa at the Wanderers. (CRICKET-INDIA/ (PIX), play starts at 0830 GMT/3:30 AM ET, by Nick Said, 300 words)

- -

New Zealand v West Indies, third test (to 23)

Big partnership revives Windies in Hamilton

Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Denesh Ramdin rebuilt West Indies' first innings with a 200-run partnership to guide their side to 289 for six at the close of play on the first day of the third and final test against New Zealand. (CRICKET-WINDIES/, moved, 500 words)

- -

The Ashes, fourth test, Melbourne (26-30)

England seeking to salvage pride in Melbourne

We continue our buildup to the fourth test in Melbourne with Australia seeking to sweep England 5-0 after regaining the Ashes with victory in Perth. (CRICKET-ASHES/, 500 words)

- - - - (Duty Editor: John O'Brien)