NBA

Fired-up Westbrook helps Thunder crack Spurs

Guard Russell Westbrook had 31 points and eight assists to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to an emphatic 113-100 road victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

NHL

Red Wings edge Leafs in Winter Classic preview

TORONTO - Two of the NHL's 'Original Six' franchises, the Maple Leafs and Red Wings clashed for the 645th time on Saturday with Detroit skating away with a 5-4 shootout win to level the all-time record for the series at 276-276-93.

Pens douse Flames to claim seventh straight win

The Pittsburgh Penguins extended their winning streak to seven games when they opened a three-goal lead before hanging on for victory over the Calgary Flames.

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues.

SOCCER

Premier League

Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur (1330)

Swansea City v Everton (1600)

Tottenham seek solace after tough week

LONDON - Tim Sherwood is in temporary charge as Tottenham Hotspur try to forget last week's 5-0 mauling by Liverpool and the sacking of Andre-Villas Boas for the trip to Southampton.

La Liga (2000 unless stated)

Espanyol v Real Valladolid (1100)

Getafe v Barcelona (1600)

Athletic Club v Rayo Vallecano (1800)

Celta Vigo v Osasuna

Valencia v Real Madrid

Barcelona aim to regain top spot from Atletico

MADRID - Champions Barcelona will try to go into the winter break on top of La Liga but need a win at Getafe to move above Atletico Madrid, while Real Madrid visit Valencia where they need a win to stay in touch with the leaders.

Serie A (1400 unless stated)

Bologna v Genoa

AS Roma v Catania

Atalanta Bergamo v Juventus

Sampdoria v Parma

Sassuolo v Fiorentina

Torino v Chievo Verona

Verona v Lazio

Inter Milan v AC Milan (1945)

Juve look to extend lead over Roma at the top

ROME - Juventus visit Atalanta bidding to extend their five-point lead over AS Roma, who host Catania, at the top while Inter aim to heap more misery on struggling city rivals AC Milan as the derby sees Serie A into the winter break.

Ligue 1

Olympique Marseille v Girondins Bordeaux (1300)

FC Lorient v Olympique Lyon (1600)

Paris St Germain v Lille (2000)

PSG look to open five-point gap ahead of winter break

PARIS - Champions Paris St Germain look to open a five-point gap at the top of Ligue 1 when they host third-place Lille in the final game of the year.

Bundesliga

Borussia Moenchengladbach v VfL Wolfsburg (1430)

Moenchegladbach welcome Wolfsburg eyeing third spot

BERLIN - Borussia Moenchegladbach can leapfrog Borussia Dortmund into third place with at least a draw against VfL Wolfsburg and crown a successful first half to their campaign heading into the winter break.

Dutch Championship (1330 unless stated)

Roda JC Kerkrade v Ajax Amsterdam (1130)

Groningen v NEC Nijmegen

Go Ahead Eagles Deventer v Utrecht

PSV Eindhoven v ADO Den Haag (1530)

Ajax aim for win over Roda and top spot

AMSTERDAM - Ajax Amsterdam can go into the winter break top of the Dutch league with a win at Roda JC Kerkrade.

CRICKET

South Africa v India, first test, Johannesburg

India close in on win but South Africa retain hope

JOHANNESBURG - India are closing in on a famous victory at the Wanderers with South Africa on 138 for two heading into the final day of the first test, with the hosts needing another 320 runs in their bid to chase down a world-record victory target of 458.

New Zealand v West Indies, third test

NZ beat West Indies in third test, win series

Kane Williamson completed his second half-century of the match to take New Zealand to an eight-wicket victory in the third and final test against West Indies and seal the series 2-0 after lunch on the fourth day on Sunday at Seddon Park in Hamilton

England Ashes woes deepen as Swann announces retirement

MELBOURNE - England spinner Graeme Swann has announced his retirement from international and first-class cricket midway through the Ashes after being put to the sword by Australia's batsmen in the first three tests of the series.

Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Sharjah, third ODI

