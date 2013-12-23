Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Monday:

NFL

Panthers, Patriots clinch playoff spots

The Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots and Cincinnati Bengals all clinched playoff spots as the National Football League playoff picture continued to come into sharper focus on Sunday. (NFL-WRAP/ (PIX), moved, 500 words)

Manning breaks touchdown record as Broncos claim AFC West

Peyton Manning passed for 400 yards and set an NFL single-season mark for touchdown passes as the Denver Broncos clinched the AFC West crown with a crushing road win over the Houston Texans. (NFL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, 500 words)

Eagles rout reeling Bears

The Philadelphia Eagles destroyed Chicago's hopes of clinching a playoff berth on Sunday in a 54-11 blowout that sends both teams into a winner-take-all season finale next week. (NFL-EAGLES/ (PIX), moved, 400 words)

Factbox on NFL playoff picture (NFL-PLAYOFFS/FACTBOX)

SOCCER

Premier League

Arsenal v Chelsea (2000)

Arsenal seek to return to the top

LONDON - Arsenal will return to the top with victory over their London rivals who are just two points behind them in the standings. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, by Martyn Herman, 600 words)

NBA

Pacers pad Eastern Conference record

Paul George scored 24 points, guard Lance Stephenson had a triple-double, and the Indiana Pacers defeated the Boston Celtics to improve the best record in the Eastern Conference. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

NHL

Surging Canucks beat Jets

Defenseman Chris Tanev's third-period goal gave Vancouver a 2-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets on a night the Canucks lost goaltender Roberto Luongo to a groin injury. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

