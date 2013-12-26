Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday:
- - - -
CRICKET
Australia v England, fourth test, Melbourne (to 30)
Australia capture two wickets but Watson hurt
MELBOURNE - A miserly Australian attack captured two wickets
to leave England 135 for three at tea on the opening day of the
fourth test in Melbourne but suffered a blow when all-rounder
Shane Watson limped off the ground with a groin injury.
(CRICKET-ASHES/, moved, by Ian Ransom, 600 words)
- -
South Africa v India, second test, Durban (to 30)
Kallis to quit tests after second match against India
South Africa's Jacques Kallis, the greatest all-rounder of
his era, will retire from test and first-class cricket after the
Boxing Day match against India in Durban, the country's cricket
(CRICKET-SAFRICA/KALLIS, moved, 600 words)
- -
South Africa hope for better fortune in Durban
South Africa will seek to arrest a dismal Durban run of four
straight defeats when they host India in the second and final
test, four days after the epic draw in Johannesburg.
(CRICKET-INDIA/, match starts at 0800 GMT/3 AM ET, 500 words)
- - - -
SOCCER
English Premier League (1500 unless stated)
Hull City v Manchester United (1245)
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Cardiff City v Southampton
Chelsea v Swansea City
Everton v Sunderland
Newcastle United v Stoke City
Norwich City v Fulham
Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion
West Ham United v Arsenal
Manchester City v Liverpool (1730)
Manchester City host Liverpool with top spot up for grabs
LONDON - Leaders Liverpool face the daunting prospect of an
away trip to Manchester City with Arsenal, Chelsea and Everton
all hoping to keep pace in a full schedule of Premier League
matches. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect from 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, 500
words)
words)
- - - -
NFL
Ten teams still in playoff hunt
One of the wildest and most unpredictable regular seasons
ever in the NFL will conclude on Sunday with 10 teams still in
the hunt for the last four playoff spots. (NFL-PLAYOFFS/
(PREVIEW), expect by 2000 GMT/3 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes,
650 words)
- -
Factbox on NFL playoff picture
- - - -
NBA
Clippers and Trail Blazers meet in Western showdown
Two of the best teams in the Western Conference, the
Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers, meet up in
Portland in two of four games on the NBA schedule.
(NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 PM ET, by The
Sports Xchange, 500 words)
Sports Xchange, 500 words)
- - - -
NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North
American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01
PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
