Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday: - - - - NFL Ten teams still in playoff hunt One of the wildest and most unpredictable regular seasons in the NFL will conclude on Sunday with 10 teams still in the hunt for the last four playoff spots. (NFL-PLAYOFFS/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 650 words) - - Factbox on NFL playoff picture (NFL-PLAYOFFS/ (FACTBOX), moved) - - - - NBA Spurs recover form to battle past Mavs Recent setbacks to the Spurs in general, and San Antonio guard Danny Green in particular, mattered little in a bounce-back 116-107 victory over the rival Dallas Mavericks. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words) - - - - NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words) - - - - CRICKET Australia v England, fourth test, Melbourne (to 30) Rogers stands firm for Australia after England strike MELBOURNE - Australia opener Chris Rogers was left bleeding from the head from a Stuart Broad delivery but recovered to post a fighting half-century and push Australia to 96 for three at tea on day two of the fourth Ashes test. (CRICKET-ASHES/, moved, by Ian Ransom, 600 words) - - South Africa v India, second test, Durban (to 30) India in control on 181 for one DURBAN - India resume on 181 for one on the second day of the second and final test after bad light ended play early on the opening day. Murali Vijay is unbeaten on 91 and Cheteshwar Pujara 58 not out. (CRICKET-INDIA/, expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, 500 words) - - Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Abu Dhabi, fifth one-dayer Copy on merit - - - - (Asia Duty Editor: Amlan Chakraborty)