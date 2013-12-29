Reuters sports schedule at 0600 on Sunday: - - - - CRICKET Australia v England, fourth test, Melbourne Ruthless Australia march to 4-0 Ashes lead MELBOURNE - Chris Rogers struck a sparkling century to fire Australia to a dominant eight-wicket win in the fourth Ashes test, leaving an insipid England staring down the barrel of a humiliating series whitewash. (CRICKET-ASHES/, moved, by Ian Ransom, 900 words) - - South Africa v India, second test, Durban (to 30) Kallis eyes century as South Africa close on India total DURBAN - South Africa's Jacques Kallis, in his last test, will resume on the fourth day on 78 not out with his team on 299 for five, 35 runs behind India's first-innings total. (CRICKET-INDIA/, expect first lead by 1000 GMT/5:AM ET, 500 words) - - - - NBA Miami ready to turn up heat on surging Trail Blazers The Portland Trail Blazers, who have surged to the top of the Western Conference, face a major test when the reigning NBA champion Miami Heat come to town in one of 12 games on the league schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0630 GMT/01:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 700 words) - - - - NHL Ducks try to keep on flying high The Anaheim Ducks, who have won nine consecutive games and have yet to lose in regulation at home this season, host Phoenix while the red-hot Tampa Bay Lightning welcome Montreal in two of eight games on the NHL schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0630 GMT/01:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words) - - - - NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words) - - - - TENNIS Brisbane International (to Jan 5) Roger Federer and Serena Williams had contrasting 2013 seasons but both kick off their 2014 campaigns in Brisbane this week and show no signs of giving in to the urge to call time on their illustrious careers just yet. (TENNIS-BRISBANE/, PIX, expect by 0700 GMT/2 AM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 500 words) - - Hopman Cup, Perth (copy on merit) - - - - SOCCER Premier League Everton v Southampton (1330) Newcastle United v Arsenal (1330) Chelsea v Liverpool (1600) Tottenham Hotspur v Stoke City (1600) LONDON - Arsenal will return to the top of the table if they win at Newcastle before Chelsea and Liverpool meet in heavyweight clash at Stamford Bridge. (SOCCER-ENGLAND, expect first lead by 1500 GMT/10:AM ET, by Toby Davis, 700 words) - - - - (Asia Duty Editor: Amlan Chakraborty)