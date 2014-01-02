Reuters sports schedule at 0600 on Thursday:
- - - -
MOTOR RACING
Schumacher "stable", media urged to respect privacy
GRENOBLE - Seven-times Formula One world champion Michael
Schumacher was in a stable condition, three days after suffering
brain injuries in a skiing accident, his agent Sabine Kehm said
outside the French hospital treating him. (MOTOR
RACING/SCHUMACHER (PIX, TV), moved, 600 words)
We have also moved a profile and reaction factbox.
- - - -
NBA
Raptors beat Pacers to extend winning streak
DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds as
the Toronto Raptors defeated the Indiana Pacers to extend their
winning streak to a season-best four games. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/
(PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
- - - -
OLYMPICS
U.S. hoping experience can lift them to Sochi gold
ANN ARBOR, Michigan - Ryan Miller, the most valuable player
at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games, and Stanley Cup MVP Patrick
Kane will head to Sochi looking for gold after being named to
the U.S. Olympic men's ice hockey
team.(OLYMPICS-ICEHOCKEY/USA-MEN (PIX), moved, by Steve Keating,
450 words)
- - - -
NHL
Maple Leafs beat Red Wings in Winter Classic 2014 opener
ANN ARBOR, Michigan - The National Hockey League rang in the
New Year in record breaking style and a shootout thriller as the
Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 in the
outdoor Winter Classic.(NHL-CLASSIC/(PIX), moved, by Steve
Keating, 400 words)
We will also move (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0530
GMT/0030 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)
- - - -
NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North
American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports
Xchange, 400 words)
- - - -
TENNIS
Brisbane International (to Jan 5)
Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova are in quarter-final
action against Estonia's Kaia Kanepi and Dominika Cibulkova of
Slovakia respectively, while Victoria Azarenka plays Swiss
Stefanie Voegeleon the other side of the draw. (TENNIS-BRISBANE/
(PIX), expect by 1100 GMT/ 6 AM ET, by Ciaran Baynes, 500 words)
- -
Hopman Cup, Perth (to 4)
Copy on merit
- - - -
CRICKET
Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Dubai, first test (to Jan 4)
Pakistan in control after Misbah hits century
Pakistan resume on 327 for four on day three after bowling
out Sri Lanka for 204 in Abu Dhabi with captain Misbah-ul-Haq on
on 105 and Asad Shafiq on 12. (CRICKET-LANKA/, expect by 1100
GMT/6 AM ET, 400 words)
- -
Ashes
England have Panesar worry, no return for Prior
SYDNEY - England have concerns over the fitness of spinner
Monty Panesar but wicketkeeper Matt Prior will not return to the
team for the fifth Ashes test against Australia, captain
Alastair Cook said. (CRICKET-ASHES/COOK, moved, by Nick
Mulvenney, 450 words)
SYDNEY - Australia's Ryan Harris and Shane Watson both
bowled without apparent discomfort in the nets at the Sydney
Cricket Ground and captain Michael Clarke expects to lead the
same team out for a fifth successive test on Friday. (CRICKET
ASHES/AUSTRALIA, moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 450 words)
