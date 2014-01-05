Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Sunday:

- - - -

CRICKET

Australia v England, fifth test (to 7)

Australia wrap up 5-0 Ashes series sweep

SYDNEY - A rampant Australia sealed a 5-0 Ashes series sweep by skittling England out for 166 to claim a 281-run victory with more than two days to spare in the fifth test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. (CRICKET-ASHES/, moved with updates to follow, by Nick Mulvenney, 600 words)

- - - -

NFL

Wild-card playoff games

Colts ride their Luck to edge Chiefs in thriller

Andrew Luck tossed four touchdowns as the Indianapolis Colts kicked off the National Football League post-season with a pulsating 45-44 comeback wild-card win over the Kansas City Chiefs. (NFL-PLAYOFFS/COLTS (PIX), moved, by Steve Keating, 500 words)

- -

Saints overcome Eagles to end playoff road jinx

The New Orleans Saints beat the NFC East champion Philadelphia Eagles 26-24 in the wild card playoff round on Saturday, ending a road jinx with their first playoff win away from home in the history of the franchise. (NFL-PLAYOFFS/EAGLES (PIX), moved, by Larry Fine, 500 words)

- - - -

NBA

Spurs too strong for Clippers in Western showdown

Center Tiago Splitter scored a season high 22 points as the San Antonio Spurs rolled to a 116-92 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

- - - -

NHL

Krug shines for Bruins in victory over Jets

Rookie defenseman Torey Krug scored two goals and set up another with a nifty pass to lead Boston to a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in the Bruins' first game of the second half of the season. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 700 words)

- - - -

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Florida State and Auburn to clash in national championship

LOS ANGELES - The top-ranked Florida State Seminoles and No. 2 Auburn Tigers will meet in the BCS National Championship at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California on Monday to determine U.S. college football's leading team. We preview a mouth-watering showdown between favourites Florida State, who are a perfect 13-0 this season, and surging Auburn, who upset Alabama before crushing Missouri in the SEC championship game. (AMERICAN FOOTBALL-NCAA/, (PREVIEW, PIX), moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 450 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour: Hyundai Tournament of Champions (to 6)

Johnson storms three shots clear in Hawaii

Zach Johnson failed to take advantage of the par-five holes but his renowned, razor-sharp wedge game helped him seize a three-shot lead after the second round of the Hyundai Tournament of Champions in Hawaii. (GOLF-PGA/, moved, 400 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

La Liga

Sevilla v Getafe (1100)

Barcelona v Elche (1500)

Osasuna v Espanyol (1700)

Real Sociedad v Athletic Bilbao (1900)

Barcelona bid to retake top spot, Bilbao visit Sociedad

BARCELONA - Champions Barcelona aim to recapture top spot in La Liga by beating lowly visitors Elche, after Atletico Madrid leapfrogged them on Saturday, while fourth-placed Athletic Bilbao visit Real Sociedad who are four points behind them in fifth. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), by Tim Hanlon, 600 words)

- -

Serie A

Chievo Verona v Cagliari (1400)

Fiorentina v Livorno (1700)

Juventus v AS Roma (1945)

Juve host Roma in top-of-the-table clash as Serie A resumes

ROME - Serie A leaders Juventus welcome second-placed AS Roma, who are five points off the pace, after fourth-placed Fiorentina entertain second-bottom Livorno as Serie A gets back to business after the winter break. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect from 2145 GMT/5:45 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 600 words)

- -

FA Cup third round

Nottingham Forest(II) v West Ham United (1200)

Sunderland v Carlisle United(III) (1400)

Derby County(II) v Chelsea (1415)

Liverpool v Oldham Athletic(III) (1500)

Port Vale(III) v Plymouth Argyle(IV) (1500)

Manchester United v Swansea City (1630)

Chelsea visit McClaren's Derby, United host Swansea

LONDON - Eleven-times FA Cup winners Manchester United host Swansea City in the third round after Chelsea's tricky trip to Steve McClaren's in-form Championship (second division) side Derby County and Liverpool's home tie with third tier Oldham Athletic. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CUP (PIX), by Toby Davis, 700 words)

- -

French Cup round of 64

Marcq-en Baroeul v Auxerre(II) (1100)

Bourg-Peronnas(III) v En Avant Guingamp (1300)

La Cayolle AS v Balagne Ile Rousse(V) (1300)

Saint Amand et Tallende v Iris Club de Croix(V) (1300)

Amiens AC(IV) v Lille (1315)

Nantes v Nice (1315)

La Suze-sur-Sarthe v Olympique Lyon (1315)

Raon-l'Etape(IV) v Girondins Bordeaux (1315)

Rodez Aveyron(IV) v Montpellier HSC (1315)

Bastia v Evian Thonon Gaillard FC (1315)

Stade Brest(II) v Paris St Germain (1315)

Quimperle FC v Ajaccio (1330)

Vannes OC(III) v Monaco (1600)

FC Sete 34(V) v Carquefou(III) (1700)

Olympique Marseille v Stade de Reims (1945)

Monaco start French Cup campaign at Vannes

PARIS - Monaco start their French Cup bid with a last 64 trip to third division Vannes OC. (SOCCER-FRANCE/CUP, by 1800 GMT/1PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 250 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP: Brisbane International

Federer seeks 19th win over Hewitt in Brisbane final

Top-seeded Swiss Roger Federer meets Australia's Lleyton Hewitt in the men's final aiming for his 19th win over the local favourite. (TENNIS-BRISBANE/ (PIX), expect by 0800 GMT/3 AM ET, by Ciaran Baynes, 400 words)

- - - -

RALLYING

Dakar Rally begins (to 18)

Copy on meri (Asia duty editor: John O'Brien)