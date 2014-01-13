Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Monday:

- - - -

OLYMPICS

Over the next two weeks, Reuters will runn a feature package on 50 Athletes to watch at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics. Here are Monday's featured athletes:

- -

Maze amazes in so many ways

Tina Maze knows how to make an impression on and off the snow. The record-breaking Slovenian skier's past exploits include flashing her bra in a finish-area protest and singing her way into her country's hit parade with a catchy "My Way is My Decision". (OLY-BIO-MAZE (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1200 ET, by Manuele Lang, 1,000 words)

- -

"Dinosaur" Ricker hoping experience pays in Sochi

If it were not for the fact that she will be defending her Olympic snowboard cross title in Sochi, Canada's Maelle Ricker would probably be riding with the crowds at the Mount Baker Banked Slalom this February. (OLY-BIO-RICKER (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1200 ET, by Martyn Herman, 700 words)

- -

Passion runs through Holcomb's veins

Steve Holcomb lives and breathes bobsleigh to the extent that he could not imagine doing anything else. The leader of both the two-man and four-man American teams is passionate about a sport that has made him Olympic champion, but his success has not come without a price. (OLY-BIO-HOLCOMB (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1200 ET, by Justin Palmer, 700 words)

- -

Peerless Loch to lead German medal charge

Defending Olympic champion Felix Loch could not have hoped for a better Sochi 2014 Olympic preparation than leading the world standings and claiming the German title days before the end of the year. (OLY-BIO-LOCH (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1200 ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 700 words)

- - - -

NFL

Niners thwart Panthers to reach NFC title game

The red-hot San Francisco 49ers beat the NFC South champion Carolina Panthers 23-10 in a bruising battle on Sunday to advance to the NFC Championship game for the third year in a row. (NFL-PLAYOFFS/CAROLINA (PIX), moved, 500 words)

- - -

Broncos take down Chargers, set up Patriots showdown

The Denver Broncos survived a fourth-quarter fightback by the San Diego Chargers to claim a 24-17 win on Sunday and advance to the AFC Championship game for the first time in eight years. (NFL-PLAYOFFS/BRONCOS (PIX), moved, 500 words)

- - -

Brief profiles of remaining NFL playoff teams (NFL-PLAYOFFS/PENPIX, moved, 250 words)

- - -

Results and schedule for the NFL playoffs (NFL-PLAYOFFS/SCHEDULE, moved, 175 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Premier League (2000)

Aston Villa v Arsenal

Arsenal bid to return to summit

LONDON - Arsenal will return to the top of the table with victory at Villa, who beat them 3-1 on the opening day of the season. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, 500 words)

- -

World Player of the Year

ZURICH - Cristiano Ronaldo hopes to prevent Lionel Messi from winning a fifth successive World Player of the Year award at the annual Ballon d'Or ceremony organised by FIFA and France Football magazine. Bayern Munich and France winger Franck Ribery is also on the shortlist. (SOCCER-PLAYER/ (PIX, TV) expect decision at 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 500 words)

- -

La Liga

Villarreal v Real Sociedad

Sociedad bid to strengthen grip on fifth

MADRID - Fifth-placed Real Sociedad can open a four-point lead over Villarreal in sixth with a win at the Madrigal in the first of two meetings this week between the pair, who also clash in the last 16 of the King's Cup on Thursday. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX) expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)

- -

Big guns look to seal King's Cup quarter-final spots

MADRID - Holders Atletico Madrid seek a place in the quarter-finals at home to Valencia on Tuesday after drawing 1-1 at the Mestalla in last week's first leg, Real Madrid have a 2-0 advantage when they play at Osasuna on Wednesday and Barcelona are 4-0 up before their second leg at Getafe on Thursday. (SOCCER-SPAIN/CUP (PREVIEW), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)

- -

Serie A

Inter Milan v Chievo (2000)

Inter Milan, a modest sixth in Serie A, have a chance to make up some ground with a home match against relegation-threatened Chievo. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX) expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

MELBOURNE - American Venus Williams was an early casualty at the Australian Open on Monday while Li Na laid down a marker as the first grand slam tournament of the year kicked off at Melbourne Park. (TENNIS-OPEN/ (PIX) expect throughout, by Nick Mulvenney, Ian Ransom, Greg Stutchbury and Simon Cambers)

- - - -

NBA

Spurs stay in front in the West

The San Antonio Spurs denied Minnesota in the Timberwolves' attempt to earn a winning season record. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

NHL

Ducks keep home streak going with win over Red Wings

Goalie Jonas Hiller earned his 14th consecutive victory and guided the streaking Anaheim Ducks over the Detroit Red Wings. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour: Sony Open, Honolulu, Hawaii

American Walker finishes strong to win in Hawaii

Jimmy Walker birdied four of the last six holes to storm clear of a crowded leaderboard and win his second PGA Tour title by a shot at the Sony Open in Hawaii on Sunday. (GOLF-PGA/, moved, 400 words)

- - - - (Asia duty editor: Peter Rutherford)