Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday:

OLYMPICS

Reuters is currently running a feature package on 50 Athletes to watch at the Feb. 7-23 Sochi Winter Olympics. Here are the featured athletes for Jan. 14:

Dominant Geisenberger hunts elusive gold

Few athletes have dominated their sport in recent seasons as much as German luger Natalie Geisenberger but she still longs to capture the elusive Olympic gold medal missing from her collection. (OLY-BIO-GEISENBERGER (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1200 ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 600 words)

Soldier Frenzel fights on the slopes

Very few athletes in need of a ride home from an international competition can call on their air force for help.

German two-time Nordic Combined world champion Eric Frenzel, however, is a member of the armed forces. So when the event in northern Finland ended last November, he and his team mates flew straight home on a military transport plane. (OLY-BIO-FRENZEL (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1200 ET, by David Ljunggren, 700 words)

Wickenheiser not ready to skate away

Canadian Hayley Wickenheiser has been at the forefront of women's ice hockey for nearly 20 years and is one of the sport's most decorated players, yet the aspiring doctor feels she can still improve. (OLY-BIO-WICKENHEISER (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1200 ET, by Frank Pingue, 700 words)

Farrow happy just to compete in Sochi

With his left foot still partially paralysed more than two years on from a "freak accident" that blew his knee, Australian skeleton racer John Farrow knows he is at a disadvantage every time he prepares to push his sled. (OLY-BIO-FARROW (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1200 ET, by Justin Palmer, 900 words)

TENNIS

Australian Open (to 26)

Nadal, Federer and Murray campaigns underway in Melbourne

MELBOURNE - Spanish top seed Rafa Nadal gets his campaign underway on Tuesday along with two of the other "big four" of men's tennis, Andy Murray and Roger Federer. Defending champion Victoria Azarenka got off to a winning start in her bid for a third straight Melbourne Park title. (TENNIS-OPEN/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Nick Mulvenney, Ian Ransom and Simon Cambers)

NBA

Nene works magic as Wizards down Bulls

Back in the starting lineup after coming off the bench for the last 12 games, Nene came alive with 19 points and several emphatic dunks, leading the Washington Wizards to a victory over the Chicago Bulls. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

NHL

Jets get win under new coach Maurice

Paul Maurice won his first game as Winnipeg's new coach as the Jets handled Phoenix in a big victory. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

SOCCER

Ronaldo wins Ballon d'Or

ZURICH - Cristiano Ronaldo prevented Lionel Messi from winning a fifth successive World Player of the Year award at the annual Ballon d'Or ceremony organised by FIFA and France Football magazine. (SOCCER-FIFA/AWARDS (PIX, TV), moved, by Brian Homewood)

English FA Cup third round

LONDON - A combination of third-round matches and replays, including Fulham against Premier League rivals Norwich City, will decide who reaches the fourth round of English soccer's most important knockout competition. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CUP, expect by 2200 GMT/5:PM ET, 500 words)

Spanish King's Cup

Holders Atletico host Valencia seeking quarter-final berth

MADRID - After last week's first leg at the Mestalla ended 1-1, holders Atletico Madrid can secure their spot in the last eight when they host Valencia, while third-tier Racing Santander look to spring a surprise at Almeria. (SOCCER-SPAIN/CUP (PIX) expect by 2230 GMT/5.30 PM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 500 words)

FIGURE SKATING

European Figure Skating Championships, Budapest (to 19)

