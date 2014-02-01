Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Saturday:

- - - -

NFL

Denver coach John Fox back at Super Bowl after decade

John Fox, the head coach of the Denver Broncos, is headed to his second Super Bowl after previously taking the Carolina Panthers to the NFL championship title a decade ago. The one lesson he learnt from his previous trip was that he does not want to lose again. (NFL-SUPERBOWL/BRONCOS-FOX, moved, by Julian Linden, 700 words)

- -

Carroll eyes first Super Bowl win as Seattle coach

Pete Carroll, after two previous failed stabs at NFL coaching, is winning big time with his ultra-enthusiastic, rah-rah style with the Seattle Seahawks. (NFL-SUPERBOWL/SEAHAWKS-CARROLL, moved, by Larry Fine, 800 words)

- -

NFL boss discusses state of the game

With gridiron's biggest game being staged on America's biggest stage, National Football League commissioner Roger Goodell used the spotlight on Friday to ponder some big plan. (NFL-SUPERBOWL/GOODELL, moved, by Steve Keating, 500 words)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour: Phoenix Open, Scottsdale, Arizona (to 2)

Journeyman Jones grabs share of Phoenix lead

Australian journeyman Matt Jones, bidding for his first PGA Tour title, made the most of his local knowledge to charge into a two-way tie for the lead in Friday's second round of the Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona. (GOLF-PGA/, moved, 400 words)

- -

European Tour:

Dubai Desert Classic, United Arab Emirates (to Feb 2)

McIlroy leads in Dubai as Woods toils

DUBAI - Rory McIlroy remains on course to end a 14-month European Tour title drought after shooting a second-round 70 to lead the $2.5 million Dubai Desert Classic by one shot from American Brooks Koepka. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Matt Smith, 500 words)

- - - -

NBA

Thunder make it 10 in a row

The Oklahoma City Thunder proved they are the hottest team in the NBA, winning their 10th successive game with a 120-95 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

- - - -

NHL

Hurricanes blow away Blues bid for share of Central lead

Anton Khudobin stopped 26 shots and left winger Jeff Skinner notched his team-leading sixth game-winning goal as the Carolina Hurricanes defeated St. Louis 3-1. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

OLYMPICS

Figure skating-Fernandez chases blades of glory

Should Javier Fernandez discover that his cherished skating boots have gone AWOL when he arrives in Sochi for the Winter Olympics, don't expect him to throw a hissy fit. In fact, if anything, he will be thanking his lucky stars. (OLYMPICS-FIGURESKATING/SPAIN-FERNANDEZ, expect by 1000 GMT/ 5 AM ET, by Pritha Sarkar, 780 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Premier League (1500 unless stated)

Newcastle United v Sunderland (1245)

West Ham United v Swansea City (1245)

Cardiff City v Norwich City

Everton v Aston Villa

Fulham v Southampton

Hull City v Tottenham Hotspur

Stoke City v Manchester United

Spurs, Everton and United battle for Champions League spot

LONDON - Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and Manchester United are all in action as they battle to catch Liverpool who occupy the fourth and final Champions League qualifying spot after Newcastle welcome Sunderland in the Tyne-Wear derby. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect from 1445 GMT/9:45 PM ET, 800 words)

- -

La Liga

Getafe v Real Valladolid (1900)

Levante v Rayo Vallecano (1700)

Malaga v Sevilla (2100)

Barcelona v Valencia (1500)

Barca can pull clear at the top with win against Valencia

MADRID - Barcelona can go three points clear of Atletico Madrid at the top with a win at home to Valencia. Atletico play at home to sixth-placed Real Sociedad on Sunday. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/12 PM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 500 words)

- -

Serie A

Bologna v Udinese (1700)

Cagliari v Fiorentina (1700)

AC Milan v Torino (1945)

Milan's new signings in squad to face Torino

ROME - Milan's recruits Michael Essien and Adel Taarabt are in the squad to face a Torino side who are also in the mix for a Europa League spot, while Fiorentina can go level on points with third-placed Napoli by beating Cagliari away. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 2230 GMT/5:30 PM ET, by Terry Daley, 400 words)

- -

Ligue 1 (1900 unless stated)

FC Lorient v Monaco (1530)

Bastia v En Avant Guingamp

Evian Thonon Gaillard FC v Ajaccio

Stade de Reims v Montpellier HSC

St Etienne v Valenciennes

Sochaux v Nantes

Monaco aim to move back within three points of leaders PSG

PARIS - Second-placed Monaco seek a victory at mid-table Lorient to close the gap with leaders Paris St Germain back to three points one week before the top two clash in the principality. (SOCCER-FRANCE/, expect by 1730 GMT/1230 PM ET, by Gregory Blachier, 300 words)

- -

Bundesliga (1430 unless stated)

Bayer Leverkusen v VfB Stuttgart

FC Augsburg v Werder Bremen

Hoffenheim v Hamburg SV

Mainz v Freiburg

Schalke 04 v VfL Wolfsburg

Hanover 96 v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1730)

Leverkusen bid to restore four-point lead over Dortmund

BERLIN - Second-placed Bayer Leverkusen aim to restore a four-point gap over Borussia Dortmund, who closed the gap with a win on Friday, when they host VfB Stuttgart. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1630 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

- -

Dutch Championship (1845 unless stated)

Heerenveen v ADO Den Haag (1745)

PEC Zwolle v Roda JC Kerkrade

Heracles Almelo v NAC Breda

AZ Alkmaar v Groningen (1945)

Copy on merit

- -

International friendly

U.S. v South Korea (2200)

- - - -

RUGBY

Six Nations (to March 15)

Wales v Italy (1430)

France v England (1700)

Wales bid for third straight crown, France aim to forget

Wales begin their bid for an historic third straight Six Nations crown at home to Italy while France face England at the Stade de France desperate to forget last year's tournament when they won one game and got the wooden spoon. (RUGBY-NATIONS/WALES and RUGBY-NATINS/FRANCE (PIX, TV), expect from 1630 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by Josh Reich and Gregory Blachier, 500 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

Davis Cup first round (to Feb 2)

Czechs, Spain and Serbia have work to do in Davis Cup

LONDON - Holders Czech Republic are level with Netherlands going into Saturday's doubles while Spain are on the verge of going out as they trail Germany 2-0 and last year's runners-up Serbia must also come from 2-0 behind against Switzerland. (TENNIS-DAVIS/ (PIX), by Pritha Sarkar, 500 words)

- -

United States versus Britain, San Diego

Ward upset puts Britain in charge of Davis Cup tie.

James Ward won 10 of the last 11 games to upset big-serving Sam Querrey 1-6 7-6 3-6 6-4 6-1 on Friday and give Britain a commanding 2-0 lead over the United States in their Davis Cup World Group first-round tie in San Diego. (TENNIS-DAVIS/US (PIX), moved, 350 words)

- -

WTA: Pattaya Open, Thailand (to Feb 3)

Paris Open (to Feb 3)

Copy on merit

- - - -

ALPINE SKIING

World Cup: Men's Downhill, Garmisch Partenkirchen

Women's Giant Slalom, Maribor

Copy on merit (Duty editor: Grg Stutchburye)