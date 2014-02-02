Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Sunday:

SOCCER

Premier League

West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool (1330)

Arsenal v Crystal Palace (1600)

Arsenal look to regain top spot at home to Palace

LONDON - Arsenal can move back to the top of the Premier League at least until their main rivals clash on Monday with a home win over fellow Londoners Crystal Palace, while Liverpool bid to consolidate fourth spot at West Bromwich Albion.

La Liga

Elche v Almeria (1100)

Real Betis v Espanyol (1600)

Atletico Madrid v Real Sociedad (1800)

Athletic Bilbao v Real Madrid (2000)

Atletico and Real eye La Liga summit

MADRID - After Barcelona's surprise defeat on Saturday. Atletico Madrid, who trail the leaders on goal difference, can leapfrog them with at least a draw at home to Real Sociedad, as can Real Madrid, who are a point behind, with a victory at Athletic Bilbao.

Serie A (1400 unless stated)

Genoa v Sampdoria (1130)

AS Roma v Parma

Atalanta Bergamo v Napoli

Catania v Livorno

Chievo Verona v Lazio

Sassuolo v Verona

Juventus v Inter Milan (1945)

Leaders Juve host rivals Inter after failed swap deal

ROME - Serie A leaders Juventus entertain rivals Inter Milan in the late game a week after the clubs fell out over the failed exchange of Fredy Guarin and Mirko Vucinic, while second-placed AS Roma will hope to put the pressure on with a win over Parma.

Bundesliga

Hertha Berlin v Nuremberg (1430)

Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt (1630)

Bayern look to stretch perfect home record against Frankfurt

BERLIN - Runaway Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich, with a 100 percent home record, host lowly Eintracht Frankfurt.

Ligue 1

Nice v Lille (1300)

Stade Rennes v Olympique Lyon (1600)

Olympique Marseille v Toulouse (2000)

Dutch Championship (1330 unless stated)

Utrecht v Ajax Amsterdam (1130)

Twente Enschede v SC Cambuur

NEC Nijmegen v Go Ahead Eagles Deventer

RKC Waalwijk v PSV Eindhoven (1530)

Ajax aim to stretch lead at the top

AMSTERDAM - Ajax can extend their lead at the top of the standings to four points with a win at mid-table Utrecht after second-placed Vitesse Arnhem were held at Feyenoord on Saturday.

NFL

Super showdown pits Broncos vs Seahawks

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey - The Denver Broncos' high-powered offense meets the Seattle Seahawks' league-leading defense in what promises to be a thriller in the first Super Bowl held outdoors in a cold-weather environment.

Our Super Bowl package also will include stories on the winning and losing team, the Super Bowl most valuable player and an analysis on how the game was won, plus factboxes on the game and MVP winners and lists of past Super Bowl champions and MVP winners.

GOLF

European Tour

Dubai Desert Classic, United Arab Emirates (to Feb 2)

Gallacher on track for successful title defence

DUBAI - Holder Stephen Gallacher of Britain takes a two-shot lead over world number six Rory McIlroy into the final round.

PGA Tour

Phoenix Open, Scottsdale, Arizona (to 2)

Watson two strokes in front in Phoenix

Left-hander Bubba Watson, seeking his first PGA Tour title since his breakthrough major win at the 2012 Masters, takes a two-shot lead over fellow American Kevin Stadler into the final round at the TPC Scottsdale after carding a three-under-par 68 on Saturday.

CRICKET

Australia v England, Sydney, third T20I

RUGBY

Six Nations

Ireland v Scotland (1500)

Ireland's O'Driscoll eyes caps record against hungry Scots

DUBLIN - Brian O'Driscoll is set to become Ireland's most-capped player when they face Scotland looking to forget their worst Six Nations in 14 years last season when they won one game, while the visitors hope to win their tournament opener for the first time since 2006.

TENNIS

Davis Cup first round (to Feb 2)

Holders Czech Republic on course for last eight

LONDON - Champions the Czech Republic need to win one of Sunday's reverse singles to beat the Netherlands and reach the Davis Cup quarter-finals, while Belgium trail Kazakhstan 2-1 and Japan lead Canada by the same scoreline after Switzerland, Germany and France sealed their spots on Saturday.

WTA: Pattaya Open, Thailand (to Feb 3)

Paris Open (to Feb 3)

ALPINE SKIING

World Cup: Men's Giant Slalom, Garmisch Partenkirchen

Women's Slalom, Maribor

