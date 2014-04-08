Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday:

SOCCER

Champions League quarter-finals second legs (1845)

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid (0-3)

Chelsea v Paris St Germain (1-3)

Ronaldo returns to terrorise Dortmund in second leg

DORTMUND, Germany - Real Madrid hope Cristiano Ronaldo will be fit to terrorise Borussia Dortmund's defence despite a niggle in his knee, and build on Real Madrid's 3-0 first leg advantage to book a spot in the Champions League last four. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/DORTMUND, PIX, expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 600 words)

PSG eye place in last four for first time in 19 years

LONDON-Paris St Germain are bidding for a place in the European Cup semi-final for the first time since 1995 as they take a 3-1 lead into the second leg against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/CHELSA, PIX, expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, by Mike Collett, 600 words)

Soccer-United's cause not so hopeless after all

Bayern Munich's longest winless run for three years and poor recent home record against English opposition have suddenly made Manchester United's task on Wednesday look a lot less daunting than it was when the draw was made. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/BAYERN (PREVIEW), moved, 500 words)

Atletico's Costa in fitness battle to face Barca

BARCELONA - Atletico Madrid hope to have talismanic striker Diego Costa back fit against Barcelona on Wednesday when the La Liga leaders bid to pull off another Spanish surprise by reaching the Champions League semi-finals. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ATLETICO (PREVIEW), moved, by Tim Hanlon, 530 words)

Barca, Atletico coaches and players preview Europe clash

MADRID - Barcelona coach Gerardo Martino, his Atletico Madrid counterpart Diego Simeone and players hold news conferences previewing Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final, second leg at the Calderon. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/BARCELONA (PIX, TV) expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)

Atletico success built on shaky economic foundations

MADRID - Atletico Madrid's surprise emergence as a third force in Spain and genuine contenders in Europe is built on shaky economic foundations and the edifice could come crashing down if they cannot sustain their remarkable run. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ATLETICO-FINANCES, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Iain Rogers, 700 words)

GOLF

Masters contenders Walker and Day prepare for first major

AUGUSTA, Georgia - We continue our build-up to this week's Masters at Augusta National, the first of the year's four majors, where Australian Adam Scott will defend his title. American Jimmy Walker, a three-times winner on the 2013-14 PGA Tour, and Australia's Jason Day, who finished third at Augusta last year, are scheduled to hold news conferences. (GOLF-MASTERS/ (PIX), expect first story by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes and Tony Jimenez, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Red Sox end losing streak with victory overRangers

Behind the strong pitching of John Lackey and a pair of RBI singles from young outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr, the Red Sox ended a three-game losing streak with a victory over the Texas Rangers. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

NHL

Wild record second straight shutout in Jets win

Minnesota goalie Ilya Bryzgalov registered his second straight shutout as the Wild slipped out of town with a victory over the Winnipeg Jets. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

BASKETBALL

Experience triumphs as Connecticut lifts NCAA title

Connecticut's experience trumped Kentucky's youth as the Huskies prevailed with a 60-54 NCAA national championship victory that completed a turnaround for the recently penalized program. (BASKETBALL-NCAA/ (PIX), moved, 350 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

RUGBY

Olympic call might fire Wallaby Genia for Rio bid

MELBOURNE - A tap on the shoulder might be all Will Genia needs to fire himself up for a bid to represent Australia in rugby sevens at the 2016 Rio Olympics, the Wallabies scrumhalf said. (RUGBY-AUSTRALIA/GENIA (INTERVIEW), moved, by Ian Ransom, 800 words)

TENNIS

