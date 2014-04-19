Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Saturday:

- - - -

SOCCER

Premier League (1400 unless stated)

Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham (1145)

Aston Villa v Southampton

Cardiff City v Stoke City

Newcastle United v Swansea City

West Ham United v Crystal Palace

Chelsea v Sunderland (1730)

Chelsea host Sunderland aiming to keep pressure on Liverpool

LONDON - Second-placed Chelsea seek to keep the pressure on leaders Liverpool, who they trail by two points, when they host bottom club Sunderland in the late kick-off after a programme dominated by the relegation battle. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect from 1600 GMT/12 AM ET, by Josh Reich, 600 words)

- -

La Liga

Osasuna v Valencia (1400)

Levante v Getafe (1600)

Copy on merit

- -

Serie A (1300 unless stated)

AC Milan v Livorno

Atalanta Bergamo v Verona

Catania v Sampdoria

Chievo Verona v Sassuolo

Genoa v Cagliari

Lazio v Torino

Parma v Inter Milan

Udinese v Napoli

Juventus v Bologna (1630)

Fiorentina v AS Roma (1900)

Title-chasing Juve host Bologna, rivals Roma visit Fiore

ROME - Leaders Juventus host relegation-threatened Bologna, having won all their 16 home games this season, before AS Roma, eight points off top spot with five games to play, face fourth-placed Fiorentina. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Terry Daley, 500 words)

- -

Bundesliga (1330 unless stated)

Borussia Dortmund v Mainz

Eintracht Braunschweig v Bayern Munich

FC Augsburg v Hertha Berlin

Freiburg v Borussia Moenchengladbach

Werder Bremen v Hoffenheim

Hamburg SV v VfL Wolfsburg (1630)

BERLIN - Champions Bayern Munich travel to bottom club Eintracht Braunschweig while second-placed Borussia Dortmund entertain Mainz who are seventh in the table. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1630 GMT/12:30 PM ET, 500 words)

- -

French League Cup final

Olympique Lyon v Paris St Germain (1900)

PSG chasing first trophy of season

PARIS - Paris St Germain hope to claim their first trophy of the season when they take on Olympique Lyon in the League Cup final. (SOCCER-FRANCE/CUP (PIX), by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Chinese Formula One Grand Prix (to 20)

Mercedes duo to fight it out in qualifying

SHANGHAI - Qualifying for Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix gets underway with Mercedes team mates Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg set to tussle for pole position. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/QUALIFYING (PIX), expect by 0730 GMT/3:30 AM ET, by Abhishek Takle)

- - - -

RUGBY

Super Rugby round 10

Chiefs v Crusaders, Hamilton (0735)

Waratahs v Bulls, Sydney (0940)

Sharks v Cheetahs, Durban (1300)

Stormers v Lions, Cape Town (1505)

Sharks tackle Cheetahs, Stormers seek to tame Lions

South African conference leaders Sharks have a chance to consolidate their push for a playoff place against the Cheetahs, who have conceded at least 40 points in each of their last five games, when they meet in Durban. The Stormers have Springbok captain Jean de Villiers back as they seek to return to winning ways against the Lions at Newlands. (RUGBY UNION-SUPER/, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP: Monte Carlo Masters, Monaco (to 20)

Federer and Djokovic meet in Monte Carlo

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic meet in a much-awaited semi-final while Swiss third seed Stanislas Wawrinka takes on Spain's David Ferrer. (TENNIS-MEN/MASTERS (PIX), by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, 500 words)

- -

Fed Cup semi-finals (to 20)

Copy on merit

- - - -

GOLF

Malaysian Open (to 20)

Briton Westwood four shots clear

KUALA LUMPUR - Former world number one Lee Westwood of Britain is four shots clear of Filipino Antonio Lascuna and Belgian Nicolas Colsaerts going into the third round of the European Tour's Malaysian Open. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, 300 words)

- -

PGA Tour: RBC Heritage (to 20)

Golfers try to complete second round at rainy Harbour Town Half of the field returns to Harbour Town to complete the second round of the RBC Heritage after torrential rain and howling winds halted play on Friday with South Korean K.J. Choi holding the clubhouse lead in South Carolina. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - - (Asia Duty Editor: Greg Stutchbury)