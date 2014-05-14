Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Wednesday:

SOCCER

Europa League final

Sevilla v Benfica, Turin (1845)

TURIN - Sevilla will be Benfica's opponents in the Europa League final as the Portuguese side attempt to break the "curse of Bela Guttmann" and win their first European trophy for 52 years. (SOCCER-EUROPA/ (PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/ 4:45 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 600 words)

Australia World Cup squad announced

SYDNEY - Australia coach Ange Postecoglou was true to his word in picking a youthful 30-man Socceroos preliminary squad for the World Cup finals. (SOCCER-WORLD/AUSTRALIA (PIX, TV), moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 500 words)

Soccerex Asian Forum

Jordan hosts Soccerex as soccer focus turns to Asia

AMMAN, Jordan - With the world of soccer increasingly turning its gaze towards Asia with the 2022 World Cup in Qatar never far from the headlines, the developing soccer nation of Jordan is hosting the Soccerex Asian Forum, with formal addresses by leading Asian and global soccer officials, discussions and workshops. (SOCCER-ASIA/FORUM, expect throughout, by Mike Collett)

'Three-lunged Park' retires from football

SEOUL - South Korean Park Ji-sung announced his retirement from soccer on Wednesday, bringing the curtain down on a career that took him to the 2002 World Cup semi-finals and saw him become the first Asian to play in a UEFA Champions League final. (SOCCER-KOREA/PARK moved, by Peter Rutherford, 400 words)

NBA

Wizards hammer Pacers, keep series alive

The Washington Wizards staved off elimination with a dominant 102-79 win over the Indiana Pacers, narrowing the deficit to 3-2 in their NBA Eastern Conference semi-final series. (NBA-PLAYOFFS/PACERS (PIX), moved, 350 words)

Thunder pull ahead of Clippers

The Oklahoma City Thunder staged a remarkable last-minute rally to defeat the Los Angeles Clippers 105-104 in Game Five of their Western Conference semi-final series. (NBA-PLAYOFFS/THUNDER (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

NHL

Rangers eliminate Penguins in Game Seven

Henrik Lundqvist turned away 35 shots and Brad Richards scored the game-winning goal as the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 in the decisive Game Seven of their Eastern Conference semi-final series. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/PENGUINS (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

Blackhawks wrap up Wild series

Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane scored off a fortunate bounce in overtime, lifting his team past the Minnesota Wild 2-1 to close out their best-of-seven playoff series 4-2 to advance to the Western Conference finals. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/WILD (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

BASEBALL

Cardinals get win over Cubs

Greg Garcia's first Major-League RBI won the game as the rookie pinch-hitter was plunked by a 1-2 pitch in the bottom of the 12th inning with the bases loaded, giving the St. Louis Cardinals a 4-3 win over the Chicago Cubs. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Italian Open, Rome (to 18)

CYCLING

Giro d'Italia (to June 1)

Matthews in pink as Giro heads inland

Australia's Michael Matthews leads by eight seconds as the Giro heads on a 203km trek from Taranto to Viggiano. (CYCLING-GIRO/ (PIX), expect by 1430 GMT/10:30 AM ET, 250 words)

