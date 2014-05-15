Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday:

- - - -

SOCCER

World Cup

Socceroos will be no pushovers in Brazil, says Franjic

SYDNEY - The Socceroos may have been written off by pretty much everyone ahead of their third successive appearance at the World Cup finals but the national spirit demands they fight every second of every match, according to defender Ivan Franjic. (SOCCER-WORLD/AUSTRALIA-FRANJIC (INTERVIEW, PIX), expect by 0700 GMT/3 AM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 500 words)

- -

Oceania Champions League final

Payday awaits Oceania champions

A payday in excess of $500,000 and a place in the Club World Cup awaits the winner of the Oceania Champions League final on Sunday with New Zealand's Auckland City holding the slight edge over Vanuatu's Amicale after they secured a vital away goal in their 1-1 draw in Port Vila last weekend. (SOCCER-OCEANIA/CHAMPIONS, expect by 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, 350 words)

- -

Europa League final

Sevilla win shootout to extend Benfica's final misery

TURIN - Spain's Sevilla beat Benfica 4-2 on penalties after a 0-0 draw to extend the Portuguese side's losing record in European finals to eight matches. (SOCCER-EUROPA/ (PIX), moved, by Brian Homewood, 600 words)

- -

Libertadores Cup quarter-finals, second leg

San Lorenzo get past Cruzeiro

BUENOS AIRES - Argentina's San Lorenzo drew 1-1 at Cruzeiro in the second leg of their Libertadores Cup quarter-final on Wednesday to win 2-1 on aggregate and leave Brazil without a team in the last four. (SOCCER-LIBERTADORES/, moved, by Rex Gowar, 300 words)

- -

English FA Cup final

Arsenal out to end long trophy drought

LONDON - Arsenal will need no reminder of the pitfalls in store for them at Wembley Stadium on Saturday where they will be favourites to beat Hull City in the FA Cup final on Saturday and claim their first silverware for nine years. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CUP (PREVIEW), moved, by Martyn Herman, 600 words)

- - - -

NBA

Heat rally late to beat Nets, reach East final

The Miami Heat fought back from eight points down in the final three minutes to beat the Brooklyn Nets 96-94 and secure a place in the NBA's Eastern Conference finals for the fourth straight year. (NBA-PLAYOFFS/HEAT (PIX), moved, by Simon Evans, 350 words)

- -

Spurs seal third straight trip to West final

The San Antonio shrugged off the loss of Tony Parker to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 104-82 and win their Western Conference semi-final series 4-1. (NBA-PLAYOFFS/SPURS (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

- - - -

NHL

Canadiens stun Bruins in Game Seven

The Montreal Canadiens moved into the Eastern Conference finals after stunning the Bruins 3-1 in Game Seven in Boston. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/CANADIENS (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

- -

Kings defeat Ducks, force decider

The Los Angeles Kings defeated the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 to force a deciding Game Seven in their Western Conference semi-final series. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/KINGS (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Tanaka making seamless transition

NEW YORK - Masahiro Tanaka came to the rescue of the New York Yankees once again on Wednesday as the Japanese righthander stopped their four-game losing skid with another brilliant outing to underline his status as the ace. (BASEBALL-YANKEES/TANAKA, (PIX), moved by Larry Fine, 600 words)

- -

Yankees' Tanaka extends unbeaten streak

Japanese right-hander Masahiro Tanaka threw his first complete game in MLB, a masterful four-hit shutout, and the New York Yankees snapped a four-game losing streak by beating the New York Mets 4-0. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

Super Rugby

Red-hot Crusaders face Sharks in battle for supremacy

WELLINGTON - The seven-time champions Canterbury Crusaders have slowly quietened the doubters of their Super Rugby title credentials in the past month and a victory over the table-topping Sharks in Christchurch on Saturday should silence them for good. (RUGBY-SUPER/CRUSADERS, moved, 500 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Italian Open, Rome (to 18)

Copy on merit

- - - -

CYCLING

Giro d'Italia (to June 1)

Matthews in pink as Giro heads inland

Australia's Michael Matthews takes the pink jersey into the 247-kilometre sixth stage from Sassano to Montecassino. (CYCLING-GIRO/ (PIX), expect by 1430 GMT/10:30 AM ET, 250 words)

- - - -

(Asia Duty Editor: Peter Rutherford)