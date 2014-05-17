Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Saturday:

SOCCER

La Liga

Real Madrid v Espanyol (1400)

Barcelona v Atletico Madrid (1600)

Valencia v Celta Vigo (2000)

Champions Barca host leaders Atletico in La Liga showdown

BARCELONA - Second-placed Barcelona host leaders Atletico Madrid in the first head-to-head La Liga title decider on the final day of the season in more than 60 years. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 500 words)

FA Cup final

Arsenal favourites to beat Hull

LONDON - Arsenal hope to pick up their first piece of silverware for nine years when they meet Hull City in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CUP (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Mike Collett, Sam Holden, Tom Hayward, 600 words)

German Cup final

Bundesliga winners Bayern chasing domestic double

BERLIN - Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, who are chasing the domestic double, will be without injured midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger and forward Mario Mandzukic when they meet Borussia Dortmund. (SOCCER-GERMANY/CUP (PIX), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 500 words)

Ligue 1

Monaco v Girondins Bordeaux (1900)

Lorient v Lille (1900)

Sochaux v Evian Thonon Gaillard (1900)

Nice v Olympique Lyon (1900)

Olympique Marseille v Guingamp (1900)

Paris St Germain v Montpellier (1900)

St Etienne v Ajaccio (1900)

Bastia v Nantes (1900)

Stade de Reims v Stade Rennes (1900)

Toulouse v Valenciennes (1900)

Lille need win to clinch third position

PARIS - Third-placed Lille bid to secure a place in the Champions League preliminary round with victory at Lorient on the final day of the season. St Etienne, two points adrift in fourth spot, host Ajaccio. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 300 words)

Serie A

Udinese v Sampdoria (1845)

Copy on merit

World Cup warmup

Netherlands v Ecuador

Dutch unveil new formation

Netherlands will unveil their new 5-3-2 system at the Amsterdam Arena as coach Louis van Gaal changes his formation ahead of next month's World Cup in Brazil. (SOCCER-FRIENDLY/DUTCH, expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 300 words)

African Nations Cup qualifiers

First round, first leg

Malawi v Chad

Namibia v Congo

Sao Tome e Principe v Benin

Mauritania v Equatorial Guinea

Copy on merit

African Champions League

Esperance (Tunisia) v Entente Setif (Algeria)

Copy on merit

RUGBY

Super Rugby round 14

Crusaders v Sharks, Christchurch (0735)

Reds v Rebels, Brisbane (0940)

Stormers v Force, Cape Town (1505)

Cheetahs v Brumbies, Bloemfontein (1710)

The seven-times champion Canterbury Crusaders can cement their title credentials with a sixth successive Super Rugby victory, against the table-topping Sharks in Christchurch. (RUGBY-SUPER/, expect from 0930 GMT/5:30 AM ET, we will have individual 200-word reports on all four games)

TENNIS

ATP: Rome Masters (to 18)

WTA: Italian Open, Rome (to 18)

Nadal and Williams set for semi-final encounters

ROME - Men's world number one Rafa Nadal meets Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov in the semi-finals of the Rome Masters while Serena Williams, the top-ranked women's player, takes on Serb Ana Ivanovic in the last eight of the Italian Open. (TENNIS-ROME/, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Terry Daley, 500 words)

NHL

Kings rule over Ducks, reach West finals

The Los Angeles Kings opened with five straight goals and dominated the Anaheim Ducks in a 6-2 Game Seven win to advance to the Western Conference finals against the Chicago Blackhawks. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/DUCKS (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

BASEBALL

Hutchinson wins pitcher's duel against Darvish

Drew Hutchison won a pitcher's duel against Yu Darvish, throwing a complete-game shutout as the Toronto Blue Jays edged Texas Rangers in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), Moved, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

CYCLING

Tour of California (to 18)

Briton Wiggins extends lead

Britain's Bradley Wiggins extended his Tour of California lead on Friday to close in on the title while Colombian Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio claimed stage six. (CYCLING-CALIFORNIA/, moved, 200 words)

Giro d'Italia (to June 1)

Australian Matthews leads compatriot Evans

Australia's Michael Matthews of the Orica team leads compatriot Cadel Evans (BMC Racing) by 21 seconds heading into Stage Eight. (CYCLING-GIRO/, expect by 1630 GMT/12:30 PM ET, 350 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Byron Nelson Championship (to 18) Irving, Texas

Casey flirts with record nine hole total

Briton Paul Casey came within one stroke of the PGA Tour scoring record for nine holes when he stormed home in 27 shots to finish he second round of the HP Byron Nelson Championship in Irving, Texas in an eight-way tie for second behind American leader Brendon Todd (GOLF-PGA/, moved, 400 words)

European Tour: Spanish Open, Girona (to 18)

Unheralded Belgian Pieters sets pace

Little-known Belgian Thomas Pieters takes a one-shot lead over Dutchman Joost Luiten and Britain's Eddie Pepperell into the third round. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 300 words)

HORSE RACING

Preakness Stakes, Maryland, U.S.

California Chrome ready to shine

BALTIMORE - California Chrome has been given a clean bill of health for the race after a blister was discovered in the Kentucky Derby champion's throat. (HORSE RACING-PREAKNESS/, expect by 1815 GMT/2:15 PM ET, by Steve Ginsburg, 450 words)

MOTORCYCLING

MotoGP: France, Le Mans (to 18)

Marquez aims to make it five poles in a row

LE MANS, France - Honda's Marc Marquez, the world champion from Spain, is chasing his fifth pole position in five races to maintain his perfect start to the season. (MOTORCYCLING/FRANCE (PIX), expect by 1315 GMT/9:15 AM ET, 400 words)

ATHLETICS

IAAF Ponce World Challenge meeting, Puerto Rico

