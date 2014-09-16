Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday:

- - - -

SOCCER

Champions League

The group phase kicks off (1845 GMT/2.45 PM ET) unless stated). We will also run separate previews for Wednesday's matches from 0200 GMT and coverage of the build-up. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/)

Group A

Juventus v Malmo

Olympiakos Piraeus v Atletico Madrid

Group B

Liverpool v Ludogorets

Real Madrid v Basel

Group C

Monaco v Bayer Leverkusen

Benfica v Zenit St Petersburg

Group D

Borussia Dortmund v Arsenal

Galatasaray v Anderlecht

- -

Stuttering holders Real looking to bounce back against Basel

MADRID - Holders Real Madrid will be looking to put a poor start in La Liga behind them and get their Champions League campaign off to a winning start when they host Swiss side Basel. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/REAL (PIX), expect by 2030 GMT/4.30 P.M. ET, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)

- -

Little-known Ludogorets make debut against Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, England - Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers will be treating Ludogorets with the utmost respect when the little-known Bulgarians make their debut in the group stage of the competition at Anfield. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/LIVERPOOL (PIX), expect by 2030 GMT/4.30 P.M. ET, 500 words)

- -

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique, Pique preview APOEL match

BARCELONA - Barcelona coach Luis Enrique and centre back Gerard Pique preview Wednesday's Champions League Group F opener against Cypriot side APOEL at the Nou Camp. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/BARCELONA (TV), expect by 1200 GMT/8 A.M. ET, 400 words)

- -

Chelsea, Costa set to heap more misery on Schalke

LONDON - The good news for Schalke 04's defenders as they prepare to face Chelsea on Wednesday is that striker Diego Costa is nursing a slight hamstring injury. The bad news is that even without being fully fit he has scored seven goals in his opening four matches. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/CHELSEA (PREVIEW), by Mike Collett, moved, 600 words)

- - - -

NFL

Foles rallies Eagles to beat Colts in Indianapolis

The Philadelphia Eagles rallied for a second successive week to record a 30-27 victory with a Cody Parkey field goal as time expired to beat the Indianapolis Colts on Monday.(NFL-COLTS/ (PIX), moved, 400 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Strasburg shines in Washington's win over Braves

Right-hander Stephen Strasburg threw seven scoreless innings to help Washington to a win over the Atlanta Braves and reduce the Nationals' magic number for winning the National League East to two. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP: Metz Open, France (to 21)

WTA: Guangzhou International, China (to 21)

Korea Open, Seoul (to 21)

Pan Pacific Open, Tokyo (to 21)

Copy on merit from early rounds (Asian duty editor: Greg Stutchbury)