SHOWCASE-Soccer-Klopp confident he is the right manager for Liverpool
March 18 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp remains convinced he is the best person to lead the club to its first Premier League title since 1990.
NFL
Seahawks down Broncos in Super Bowl rematch
The Seattle Seahawks needed overtime this time, but the Super Bowl champions defeated the Denver Broncos again on Sunday in a rematch of last season's NFL title game. (NFL/, moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 400 words).
Pittsburgh show steel in defense to beat Carolina
Pittsburgh's defense sucked the life out of previously unbeaten Carolina, while Ben Roethlisberger passed for two touchdowns to help the Steelers record a 37-19 victory on Sunday. (NFL-PANTHERS/, moved, 400 words)
ASIAN GAMES
Hagino back in the hunt for gold in Incheon
INCHEON, South Korea - After upstaging Olympic champions Sun Yang and Park Tae-hwan to win the Asian Games 200m freestyle on Sunday, Japan's Kosuke Hagino is back on the medal hunt in the 200 medley and 4x200 relay. A total of 27 gold medals are on offer on the third day of competition in South Korea. (GAMES-ASIAN/ (PIX) expect throughout, by Peter Rutherford and Julian Linden, 500 words)
MOTOR RACING
Formula One: Singapore Grand Prix
Hamilton wins in Singapore to seize championship lead
SINGAPORE - The Formula One title race shifted back in Lewis Hamilton's favour after the Briton claimed victory in an absorbing Singapore Grand Prix to leapfrog Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg at the top of the standings. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX, TV), expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by John O'Brien, 600 words)
SOCCER
English Premier League
A look back at a remarkable weekend in the Premier League
LONDON - Frank Lampard's poignant goal for Manchester City against his former club Chelsea and Leicester City's stunning 5-3 comeback win over Manchester United were just two of the highlights of a remarkable weekend in the Premier League. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect throughout, by Mike Collett, 500 words)
La Liga
Getafe v Valencia (1845)
CRICKET
Workhorse Hilfenhaus back in from the cold
Two years is a long time to spend in the international freezer, so paceman Ben Hilfenhaus is keen to stake his claim on the sun-baked pitches of the Middle East when Australia take on Pakistan in a test series next month. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/HILFENHAUS, moved, 600 words)
TENNIS
ATP: Malaysian Open, Kuala Lumpur (to 27)
Shenzen Open, China (to 27)
WTA: Wuhan Open, China (to 27)
CYCLING
UCI road cycling world championships (to 28)
March 18 Midfielder Fernandinho has urged Manchester City to cast aside their painful Champions League exit at the hands of Monaco and make a swift return to winning ways in Sunday's Premier League clash against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium.
March 17 English Championship promotion hopefuls Huddersfield Town were trounced 4-0 at relegation-threatened Bristol City, while Reading moved to fourth place with a 2-0 victory at fellow playoff contenders Sheffield Wednesday on Friday.