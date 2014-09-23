Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday:

GOLF

40th Ryder Cup

Bubba Watson faces media as countdown continues

GLENEAGLES, Scotland - U.S Masters champion Bubba Watson, fifth ranked Henrik Stenson and former world number one Lee Westwood are among 12 players hosting news conferences as the countdown continues to the start of the Ryder Cup on Friday. (GOLF-RYDER/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Tony Jimenez and Mitch Phillips, 500 words)

ASIAN GAMES

Weightlifters at the centre of North Korea's sports drive

INCHEON, South Korea - North Korean weightlifters are spearheading leader Kim Jong Un's drive to make the country a sporting power on the world stage. World record holders Om Yun Chol and Kim Un Guk talk to the media about their triumphs at the Incheon Asian Games. (GAMES-ASIAN/NORTHKOREA-WEIGHTLIFTING (PIX), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Peter Rutherford, 700 words)

SOCCER

Bundesliga (1800 unless stated)

Eintracht Frankfurt v Mainz

Bayern Munich v SC Paderborn

Werder Bremen v Schalke 04

Hoffenheim v Sport-Club Freiburg

Promoted Paderborn out to defend league lead against Bayern

BERLIN - Minnows Paderborn travel to champions Bayern Munich with the promoted club out to defend their surprise Bundesliga lead against their more illustrious opponents. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 2000/4 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

La Liga

Celta Vigo v Deportivo Coruna (2000)

Real Madrid v Elche (1800)

Real looking to confirm improvement at home to Elche

BARCELONA - After Saturday's 8-2 destruction of Deportivo La Coruna, Real Madrid are looking to provide more evidence they have put a stuttering start to La Liga behind them when they host Elche. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 2000 GMT/4 P.M. ET, by Tim Hanlon, 500 words)

Serie A

Empoli v AC Milan (1845)

Ligue 1

Stade de Reims v Olympique de Marseille (1700)

Stade Rennes v Toulouse (1900)

Capital One Cup third round (to 24)

In-form Southampton visit Arsenal

LONDON - In-form Southampton visit Arsenal in the Capital One (League) Cup third round, while Liverpool host second-tier Middlesbrough at Anfield. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/LEAGUE (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Toby Davis, 500 words)

TENNIS

ATP: Malaysian Open, Kuala Lumpur (to 27)

Shenzen Open, China (to 27)

WTA: Wuhan Open, China (to 27)

CYCLING

UCI road cycling world championships (to 28)

