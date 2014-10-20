Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Monday:

- - - -

NFL

Manning posts record 509 touchdowns

Denver quarterback Peyton Manning broke Brett Favre's National Football League record for career touchdown passes when he threw his 509th scoring pass during the second quarter of the Broncos' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. (NFL-BRONCOS/ (PIX), moved, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

WTA Finals, Singapore (to 26)

Serena opens finals v Ivanovic; Halep takes on Bouchard

SINGAPORE - World number one Serena Williams begins her bid for a third consecutive season-ending WTA Finals title by taking on Serbia's Ana Ivanovic. Romania's Simona Halep faces Eugenie Bouchard of Canada in the other match in the Red Group. (TENNIS-WOMEN/FINALS (PIX), expect by 1500 GMT/ 11 AM ET, by Patrick Johnston, 500 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Premier League

West Bromwich Albion v Manchester United (1900)

United visit West Brom eyeing fourth spot

LONDON - Manchester United can jump into fourth spot with a win at West Bromwich Albion after many rivals for a Champions League qualifying spot dropped points at the weekend. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by R8ex Gowar, 500 words)

- -

La Liga

Real Sociedad v Getafe (1845)

Copy on merit

- -

Serie A

Genoa v Empoli (1845)

Copy on merit

- -

Champions League previews moved at 0200 GMT/10 PM ET

Real seek first win over Liverpool, Totti eyes more goals

LONDON - Two of Europe's greatest clubs with 15 European Cup successes between them renew their rivalry at Anfield on Wednesday with Liverpool looking to preserve their unlikely 100 percent record against Real Madrid in Europe's elite competition. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/LIVERPOOL (PREVIEW), by Mike Collett, 800 words)

- -

Barca need to avoid Clasico obsession, focus on Ajax

BARCELONA - Barcelona need to avoid getting sucked into the Spanish obsession with El Clasico when they face Ajax Amsterdam in the Champions League on Tuesday. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/BARCELONA (PREVIEW), by Tim Hanlon, 500 words)

- -

Schalke need Di Matteo's touch against Sporting

Schalke 04 are hoping their freshly-found discipline under new coach Robert Di Matteo, coupled with his Champions League pedigree will help them beat Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday for their first win in the competition this season. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/SCHALKE (PREVIEW), by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

- -

Totti's Roma take aim at Bayern's impregnable defence

If anyone can breach Bayern Munich's apparently impregnable defence, then it is AS Roma and their talismanic forward Francesco Totti. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ROMA (PREVIEW), by Brian Homewood, 500 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

Carter, SBW named for All Blacks' northern hemisphere tour

WELLINGTON - Injured flyhalf Dan Carter and code-swapping Sonny Bill Williams were named in the All Blacks squad for their end of season northern hemisphere tour as coach Steve Hansen narrowed down his planning for next year's World Cup defence in England. (RUGBY-ZEALAND/, moved, 500 words)

- - - -

GOLF

LONDON - We look back at Finn Mikko Ilonen's 3 & 1 victory over Swede Henrik Stenson in the final of the Volvo World Match Play Championship at the London Club. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1130 GMT/7:30 AM ET, by Tony Jimenez, 500 words)

