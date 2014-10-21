Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday:

SOCCER

Champions League group stage (1845 unless stated)

CSKA Moscow v Manchester City (1600)

AS Roma v Bayern Munich

APOEL Nicosia v Paris St Germain

Barcelona v Ajax Amsterdam

Chelsea v Maribor

Schalke 04 v Sporting Lisbon

BATE Borisov v Shakhtar Donetsk

FC Porto v Athletic Bilbao

Barca aim to get campaign back on track against Ajax

BARCELONA - Barcelona lost their last Champions League game away to Paris Saint Germain and cannot afford now to be distracted now with the El Clasico at the weekend with Real Madrid as they take on Ajax. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ATLETICO (PIX, TV) expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 500 words)

Roma face uphill task against Bayern

ROME - Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich, unbeaten in their last 11 games and without a goal conceded in their last eight, visit AS Roma, second in Serie A and with a 100 percent home record in all competitions this season. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ROMA, (PIX) expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 500 words)

Injury-hit PSG look to stay top of Group F in Cyprus

NICOSIA - Paris St Germain will look to stay one step ahead of Barcelona with victory over Apoel on Tuesday at the GSP stadium in Nicosia, despite missing talisman Zlatan Ibrahimovic due to injury. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/APOEL, expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 500 words)

Schalke looking for first Champions League win v Sporting

GELSENKIRCHEN - Buoyed by their first win under new coach Roberto Di Matteo, Schalke 04 will be hoping their newfound good form will spill over into the Champions League when they take on Sporting. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/SCHALKE (PIX) expect by 2045/4:45 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

CSKA look for first points against Manchester City

CSKA will be hoping to bag their first Group E points when they play English champions Manchester City behind closed doors.(SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/CSKA, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, 500 words)

Porto aim to close in on last 16 berth

PORTO, Portugal - Former Champions League winners Porto can edge closer to a knockout stage berth when they host Spanish rivals Athletic Bilbao in an intriguing Group H clash (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/PORTO(PIX), expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 300 words).

Shakhtar in hunt for points against BATE

MINSK - Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donetsk, with only two points in hand, are hoping to boost their chances in Group H by beating BATE, who pulled off a surprise win over Atletic Bilbao last month. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/SHAKHTAR(PIX), expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 300 words)

Champions League previews

Liverpool expect fans to raise roof for Real visit

Liverpool will expect their noisy fans to recreate the special Anfield atmosphere that has helped them become kings of Europe five times when they take on Champions League winners Real Madrid on Wednesday night. SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/LIVERPOOL (PREVIEW), moved, by Michael Hann, 500 words)

Arsenal's injuries offer hope to Anderlecht

BRUSSELS - If Anderlecht are to have any realistic chance of prolonging their involvement in the Champions League beyond the group stage, a home win over Arsenal on Wednesday is paramount. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ANDERLECHT (PREVIEW), moved, by Martyn Herman, 450 words)

Turan shrugs off criticism of Atletico style

MADRID - Atletico Madrid midfielder Arda Turan does not care what people think about their football so long as Group A clash at home to Malmo. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ATLETICO (PREVIEW), moved, by Tim Hanlon, 500 words)

TENNIS

WTA Finals, Singapore Indoor Stadium (to 26)

Sharapova takes on Wozniacki in White Group opener

SINGAPORE - Russia's Maria Sharapova faces Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki in the opening match of the White Group before Petra Kvitova takes on Agnieszka Radwanska in the nightcap at the eight-woman tournament in Singapore. (TENNIS-WOMEN/FINALS (PIX), expect from 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Patrick Johnston and John O'Brien)

CRICKET

De Villiers anchors South Africa to comfortable win in NZ

South Africa captain AB de Villiers anchored his side to a six-wicket victory over New Zealand, whose bowling and fielding was far superior to a poor batting performance in the first game of their three match one-day series on Tuesday. (CRICKET-ZEALAND/, moved, 300 words)

NFL

Steelers' quick points silence fans, help them beat Texans

The Pittsburgh Steelers needed less than three minutes to score 24 unanswered points in the second-quarter to help them beat the Houston Texans 30-23 on Monday. (NFL-STEELERS/ (PIX), moved, 400 words)

NHL

Oilers edge out Lightning to bounce back from winless start

The Edmonton Oilers picked up their first win of the young NHL season when they upset the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning.(NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 250 words)

