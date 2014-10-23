Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday:

- - - -

TENNIS

WTA Finals, Singapore Indoor Stadium (to 26)

Wounded Williams faces Bouchard in final round robin tie

SINGAPORE - Serena Williams will be hoping to recover from her worst defeat since 1998 in her final Red Group round robin match against Eugnie Bouchard. All four players in the White Group will play their second matches in the afternoon session. (TENNIS-WOMEN/FINALS (PIX), expect from 0700 GMT/3 AM ET, by Julian Linden and John O'Brien, 500 words)

- - - -

OLYMPICS

IOC chief Bach talks about Kosovo in teleconference

BERLIN - International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach will discuss in a teleconference the result of the IOC Executive Board meeting this week including the provisional admission of Kosovo into the Olympic family.(OLYMPICS-BACH/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Asian Champions League final first leg, Sydney (25)

Western Sydney Wanderers v Al Hilal

Fairytale Wanderers two steps from Asia's ultimate prize

SYDNEY - Little more than two years ago Western Sydney Wanderers had three members of staff and were being run out of a suburban kitchen. This weekend they play for the biggest prize in Asian football (SOCCER-ASIA/CHAMPIONS-WANDERERS (PIX, TV), moving at 0630 GMT / 2:30 AM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 900 words)

- -

Wanderers face unknown quantity in Saudi giants

SYDNEY - A packed Parramatta Stadium crowd is expected to provide a hostile reception for visiting Saudi heavyweights Al Hilal in the first leg of the Asian Champions League final and give the hosting Wanderers a boost for their first match of the campaign against West Asian opponents (SOCCER-ASIA/CHAMPIONS (PREVIEW, PIX), moving at 1000 GMT / 6 AM ET, 500 words)

- -

Europa League group stage

Europa League group stage reaches halfway mark

LONDON - Holders Sevilla visit Standard Liege on Matchday three of the Europa League's group stage where six teams, including three times European champions Inter Milan, are defending 100 percent records. (SOCCER-EUROPA/ expect first take by 1900 GMT/ 3 PM ET, by Toby Davis, 500 words)

- -

Premier League

Chelsea facing striker crisis before Man United match

LONDON - Chelsea face the prospect of having veteran Didier Drogba as their only fit striker for their visit to Manchester United on Sunday in what is usually one of the standout matches of the Premier League season. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Mike Collett, 700 words)

- -

Premier League defences aren't what they used to be

LONDON - In its own way, it was a thing of beauty. Santiago Vergini, under no pressure as the ball arced slowly towards the edge of his penalty area, swooped towards it, ready for the simple task of hoofing it to distant safety. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/DEFENCES (ANALYSIS), moved, by Ian Chadband, 950 words)

- -

La Liga

Suarez, Messi set to steal La Liga 'Clasico' limelight

MADRID - Rarely short on drama and controversy, the La Liga 'Clasico' between Real Madrid and Barcelona on Saturday could have more than its usual share with Luis Suarez poised to return from a biting ban and Lionel Messi on the brink of equalling the Spanish top flight scoring record. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PREVIEW) expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

Pakistan v Australia, Dubai, first test (to 26)

Australia aim to restrict Pakistan on day two

Thwarted by Younus Khan's hundred on day one, Australia will hope to quickly claim the remaining six Pakistan wickets when they return for the second day's action at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/, expect from 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, 500 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Royals even World Series with rout of Giants

KANSAS CITY, Missouri - The Kansas City Royals rediscovered their post-season magic in a 7-2 victory that levelled the World Series and signaled they were not overmatched by the experienced San Francisco Giants. (BASEBALL-WORLDSERIES/ (PIX), moved, by Larry Fine, 500 words)

- - - -

NHL

Crosby's Pens host Flyers

Matt Read and Pittsburgh native R.J. Umberger scored third-period goals, carrying the Philadelphia Flyers past the Pittsburgh Penguins during a nationally-televised game between the rivals at Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

GOLF

European Tour: Perth International Golf Championship, Western Australia (to 26)

PGA Tour: McGladrey Classic, Georgia (to 26) (Duty editor: Ian Ransom)