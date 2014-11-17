Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Monday:

- - - -

NFL

Streaking Patriots pound Colts as Gray has his day

Unheralded New England running back Jonas Gray scored four touchdowns to spark the Patriots to a 42-20 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. (NFL-COLTS/ (PIX), moved, 400 words)

- -

Broncos bucked by Rams while Falcons take flight

The St. Louis Rams limited Peyton Manning to a single touchdown in a shock 22-7 win over the Denver Broncos while Atlanta beat Carolina to trigger a reshuffling of the deck in the NFC South. (NFL/ (PIX), moved, 400 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Spain, Germany coaches preview Tuesday's friendly in Vigo

BARCELONA - Spain coach Vicente del Bosque, his Germany counterpart Joachim Loew and players preview Tuesday's friendly international in Vigo, the European heavyweights' first meeting since the 2010 World Cup semi-final. (SOCCER-FRIENDLY/SPAIN expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, 400 words)

See also :(SOCCER-FRIENDLY/SPAIN-GERMANY (PREVIEW), moved, 400 words)

- -

Old Trafford new chapter in Messi-Ronaldo rivalry

LONDON - Cristiano Ronaldo's second Old Trafford homecoming is highly-charged with big rival Lionel Messi leading Argentina in their friendly with Portugal. (SOCCER-FRIENDLY/PORTUGAL (PREVIEW), moved, by Rex Gowar, 400 words)

- -

Buoyant Scotland and England to renew rivalry

Scotland and England could both field young, relatively inexperienced teams when they meet in the world's oldest international fixture at Celtic Park on Tuesday. (SOCCER-FRIENDLY/SCOTLAND (PREVIEW), moved, by Mike Collett, 400 words)

- - - -

NBA

Rockets keep perfect road record with win over Thunder

James Harden scored 19 points to lead the Houston Rockets to a victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

NHL

Subban socres as Canadiens beat Red Wings in Detroit

Defenseman P.K. Subban and right winger Brendan Gallagher each had a goal and an assist to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a win over the Detroit Red Wings. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

GOLF

Hoffman triumphs by one shot in Mexico

American Charley Hoffman, helped by some brilliant iron play down the stretch, clinched his first PGA Tour title in four years with a one-shot victory at the $6.1 million OHL Classic at Mayakoba in Mexico. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), moved, 350 words)

- -

Koepka poised to follow in countryman Uihlein's footsteps

BELEK, Turkey - Europe's rookie of the year award was launched in 1960 and had never been won by an American until Peter Uihlein took the prize 12 months ago -- now it looks like there will be two U.S. successes in a row following Brooks Koepka's title triumph at the Turkish Open. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/KOEPKA, expect by 0700 GMT/2 AM ET, by Tony Jimenez, 400 words)

- -

Organisers have 10-year plan for Turkish Open

BELEK, Turkey - There are 12 months left on their three-year contract with the European Tour but organisers of the Turkish Open say they are committed to running the November event until at least 2024. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/TURKEY (INTERVIEW), expect by 0900 GMT/4 AM ET, by Tony Jimenez, 600 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

Pakistan v New Zealand, Dubai, second test (to 21)

New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum won the toss and opted to bat in the second test against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday. (CRICKET-PAKISTAN/ expect throughout, 300 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP World Tour Finals, London

Djokovic wins year-ender as Federer withdraws

LONDON - A mouthwatering finale to the season ended before it even began when Roger Federer was forced to pull out prior to the ATP World Tour Final showdown with Novak Djokovic. (TENNIS-ATP/ (PIX), moved, by Martyn Herman, 500 words)

- - - - (Asia desk editor: Peter Rutherford)