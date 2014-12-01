Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Monday:

NFL

Packers stamp their Super Bowl credentials with Patriots win

Aaron Rodgers drove the Green Bay Packers to a 26-21 victory over New England on Sunday that lifted them to the top of the NFL standings and sent a strong message to the rest of the league they were genuine Super Bowl contenders. (NFL/ (PIX), moved, 600 words)

Anderson powers Broncos to win in Kansas City

The Denver Broncos posted an impressive 29-16 road win at the Kansas City Chiefs with a strong running game from C.J. Anderson to solidify their lead at the top of the AFC West. (NFL-CHIEFS/ (PIX), moved, 350 words)

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Stampeders lift Grey Cup

Bo Levi Mitchell did the heavy-lifting but Drew Tate got the glory scoring two touchdowns as the Calgary Stampeders tamed the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 20-16 to hoist the 102nd Grey Cup and be crowned Canadian Football League champions. (CFL-GREYCUP/ (PIX), moved, 400 words)

MLS

Juninho strike sends Galaxy into MLS Cup final

LA Galaxy reached the MLS Cup final after going through on the away goals rule following a 2-1 loss to the Seattle Sounders. (SOCCER-MLS/PLAYOFFS, moved, 350 words)

COPENHAGEN - Defender Daniel Agger is delighted to be back in Denmark with Brondby, but he would also have liked to see out his contract in the Premier League with Liverpool. (SOCCER-DENMARK/AGGER-INTERVIEW, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Philip O'Connor, 550 words)

La Liga

Almeria v Rayo Vallecano (1945)

Serie A

Sampdoria v Napoli (2000)