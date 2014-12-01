Soccer-Man Utd not ready to dominate again - Mourinho
March 17 Manchester United are not ready yet to become the dominant force in English football they were during the trophy-laden years of the Alex Ferguson era, manager Jose Mourinho has said.
- - - -
NFL
Packers stamp their Super Bowl credentials with Patriots win
Aaron Rodgers drove the Green Bay Packers to a 26-21 victory over New England on Sunday that lifted them to the top of the NFL standings and sent a strong message to the rest of the league they were genuine Super Bowl contenders. (NFL/ (PIX), moved, 600 words)
- -
Anderson powers Broncos to win in Kansas City
The Denver Broncos posted an impressive 29-16 road win at the Kansas City Chiefs with a strong running game from C.J. Anderson to solidify their lead at the top of the AFC West. (NFL-CHIEFS/ (PIX), moved, 350 words)
- - - -
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Stampeders lift Grey Cup
Bo Levi Mitchell did the heavy-lifting but Drew Tate got the glory scoring two touchdowns as the Calgary Stampeders tamed the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 20-16 to hoist the 102nd Grey Cup and be crowned Canadian Football League champions. (CFL-GREYCUP/ (PIX), moved, 400 words)
- - - -
MLS
Juninho strike sends Galaxy into MLS Cup final
LA Galaxy reached the MLS Cup final after going through on the away goals rule following a 2-1 loss to the Seattle Sounders. (SOCCER-MLS/PLAYOFFS, moved, 350 words)
- -
COPENHAGEN - Defender Daniel Agger is delighted to be back in Denmark with Brondby, but he would also have liked to see out his contract in the Premier League with Liverpool. (SOCCER-DENMARK/AGGER-INTERVIEW, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Philip O'Connor, 550 words)
- -
La Liga
Almeria v Rayo Vallecano (1945)
- -
Serie A
Sampdoria v Napoli (2000) (Asia desk editor: Greg Stutchbury)
* Draw for the quarter-finals takes place on Friday (Adds details)