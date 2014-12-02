Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday:
- - - -
CRICKET
No pressure on individuals to play - Sutherland
SYDNEY - Cricket Australia will be understanding of players who feel uncomfortable about playing in the wake of the death of Phillip Hughes when the rescheduled India test series starts next week, chief executive James Sutherland has said. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/HUGHES, moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 650 words)
- - - -
NFL
Dolphins finish with chip shot to survive Jets scare
The Miami Dolphins have kept pace in the packed AFC wildcard playoff race after coming from behind to post an uninspiring 16-13 win over the New York Jets. (NFL-JETS/ (PIX), moved, 400 words)
- - - -
SOCCER
English Premier League
Burnley v Newcastle United (1945)
Leicester City v Liverpool (1945)
Manchester United v Stoke City (1945)
Swansea City v Queens Park Rangers (1945)
Crystal Palace v Aston Villa (2000)
West Bromwich Albion v West Ham United (2000)
United chase fourth league win in a row
LONDON - Fourth-placed Manchester United will look to secure their fourth straight league victory when they host Stoke City who are managed by former Old Trafford favourite Mark Hughes. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Mike Collett, 650 words)
- -
Spanish King's Cup last 32
Second leg
Real Madrid v UE Cornella (III) (1900)
First leg
Alaves (II) v Espanyol (1900)
CD Alcoyano (III) v Athletic Bilbao (1900)
Las Palmas (II) v Celta Vigo (2100)
Real Valladolid (II) v Elche (2100)
Holders Real look to reach last 16
MADRID - Holders Real Madrid will claim a place in the last 16, and a possible meeting with Atletico Madrid, if they hold on to a 4-1 lead from the first leg against third tier Cornella. (SOCCER-SPAIN/CUP (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/4 PM ET, 400 words)
- -
Ligue 1
Lorient v Olympique Marseille (1800)
Nantes v Toulouse (1800)
Monaco v Racing Lens (2000)
Marseille attempt to open four-point gap at the top
PARIS - Olympique Marseille will look to stretch their lead at the top of the table to four points when they travel to Lorient. (SOCCER-FRANCE/, expect by 2030 GMT/3:30 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 300 words)
- -
Italian Cup fourth round
Lazio v Varese (II) (1500)
Sassuolo v Pescara (II) (1700)
Verona v Perugia (II) (2000)
Copy on merit
- - - - (Asia desk editor: Greg Stutchbury)