CRICKET

No pressure on individuals to play - Sutherland

SYDNEY - Cricket Australia will be understanding of players who feel uncomfortable about playing in the wake of the death of Phillip Hughes when the rescheduled India test series starts next week, chief executive James Sutherland has said. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/HUGHES, moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 650 words)

NFL

Dolphins finish with chip shot to survive Jets scare

The Miami Dolphins have kept pace in the packed AFC wildcard playoff race after coming from behind to post an uninspiring 16-13 win over the New York Jets. (NFL-JETS/ (PIX), moved, 400 words)

SOCCER

English Premier League

Burnley v Newcastle United (1945)

Leicester City v Liverpool (1945)

Manchester United v Stoke City (1945)

Swansea City v Queens Park Rangers (1945)

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa (2000)

West Bromwich Albion v West Ham United (2000)

United chase fourth league win in a row

LONDON - Fourth-placed Manchester United will look to secure their fourth straight league victory when they host Stoke City who are managed by former Old Trafford favourite Mark Hughes. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Mike Collett, 650 words)

Spanish King's Cup last 32

Second leg

Real Madrid v UE Cornella (III) (1900)

First leg

Alaves (II) v Espanyol (1900)

CD Alcoyano (III) v Athletic Bilbao (1900)

Las Palmas (II) v Celta Vigo (2100)

Real Valladolid (II) v Elche (2100)

Holders Real look to reach last 16

MADRID - Holders Real Madrid will claim a place in the last 16, and a possible meeting with Atletico Madrid, if they hold on to a 4-1 lead from the first leg against third tier Cornella. (SOCCER-SPAIN/CUP (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/4 PM ET, 400 words)

Ligue 1

Lorient v Olympique Marseille (1800)

Nantes v Toulouse (1800)

Monaco v Racing Lens (2000)

Marseille attempt to open four-point gap at the top

PARIS - Olympique Marseille will look to stretch their lead at the top of the table to four points when they travel to Lorient. (SOCCER-FRANCE/, expect by 2030 GMT/3:30 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 300 words)

Italian Cup fourth round

Lazio v Varese (II) (1500)

Sassuolo v Pescara (II) (1700)

Verona v Perugia (II) (2000)

