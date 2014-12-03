Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Wednesday:

CRICKET

Australia bids emotional farewell to Hughes

MACKSVILLE, Australia - Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes, who died from an injury suffered in a domestic match in Sydney last week, is buried in his hometown on the New South Wales coast. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/HUGHES (PIX, TV), moved with updates to follow, by Jason Reed, 700 words)

Sri Lanka v England, Hambantota, third ODI

Cook feels the heat in Sri Lanka

HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka - Under-fire England captain Alastair Cook will hope his side, 2-0 down in the series, can produce a much-improved performance after former skippers Kevin Pietersen and Ian Botham led the calls for him to be replaced. (CRICKET-LANKA/, expect by 1630 GMT/9:30 AM ET, 400 words)

SOCCER

English Premier League (1945)

Arsenal v Southampton

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

Everton v Hull City

Sunderland v Manchester City

Top three in action with leaders Chelsea hosting Spurs

LONDON - Premier League leaders Chelsea welcome Tottenham Hotspur having not lost at home to their London rivals since 1990 while second-placed Manchester City, who are six points behind, visit Sunderland. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/4 PM ET, 500 words)

Ligue 1 (1800 unless stated)

Bastia v Evian Thonon Gaillard FC

En Avant Guingamp v Caen

Metz v Girondins Bordeaux

Montpellier HSC v St Etienne

Nice v Stade Rennes

Lille v Paris St Germain

PSG look to snatch Ligue 1 lead in Lille

PARIS - Paris St Germain, without striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic who is being rested, will take command of Ligue 1 if they beat Lille away. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 300 words)

Spanish King's Cup, last 32, second leg 1900 (unless stated)

Deportivo Coruna v Malaga

L'Hospitalet (III) v Atletico Madrid

Sevilla v CE Sabadell (II)

Granada CF v Cordoba (2100)

SD Huesca(III) v Barcelona (2100)

Barcelona, Atletico begin quest for last-16 berth

MADRID - Record King's Cup winners Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, the 2013 champions, play at third-tier Huesca and Hospitalet respectively as Atletico look to set up a last-16 clash against city rivals Real Madrid. (SOCCER-SPAIN/CUP (PIX) expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 400 words)

Italian Cup fourth round

Atalanta Bergamo v Avellino(II) (1400)

Empoli v Genoa (1700)

Udinese v Cesena (2000)

Santana's expertise brings Vasco da Gama back into Serie A

RIO DE JANEIRO - Joel Santana has just taken Vasco da Gama back into Brazil's Serie A, won more Carioca titles than any other Brazilian coach, and though he is famous nationwide for TV ads that spoof his poor English his managerial achievements speak for themselves. (SOCCER-BRAZIL/VASCO, moved, by Andrew Downie, 600 words)

African Nations Cup

Draw for Nations Cup in Equatorial Guinea

MALABO - The draw for the 2015 African Nations Cup finals will be conducted in Equatorial Guinea, who have stepped in as emergency hosts for the Jan. 17 to Feb. 8 tournament. (SOCCER-AFRICA/NATIONS, expect by 2000 GMT/3 PM ET, 400 words)

NBA

Pelicans beat Thunder to spoil Durant's season debut

Tyreke Evans scored 15 consecutive fourth-quarter points en route to a season-high 30, as New Orleans ruined Kevin Durant's season debut with a 112-104 victory over Oklahoma City at the Smoothie King Center. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NHL

Isles continue winning ways, beat Sens 3-2

Defenseman Thomas Hickey scored with 1:54 left in overtime as the New York Islanders continued their winning ways with a 3-2 victory over Ottawa at Nassau Coliseum. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

SAILING

Bermuda named as host venue for 2017 America's Cup

NEW YORK - The next America's Cup will be contested in Bermuda in 2017 after defending champion Oracle Team USA chose the tiny mid-Atlantic island as host of the world's premier sailing competition on Tuesday. (SAILING-AMERICASCUP/, moved, by Larry Fine, 400 words)

ATHLETICS

Coe announces IAAF manifesto

LONDON - Sebastian Coe reveals his manifesto in the wake of his announcement to stand for the presidency of world athletics' governing body (ATHLETICS/COE, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Mitch Phillips, 400 words)

