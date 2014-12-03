Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Wednesday:
- - - -
CRICKET
Australia bids emotional farewell to Hughes
MACKSVILLE, Australia - Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes, who died from an injury suffered in a domestic match in Sydney last week, is buried in his hometown on the New South Wales coast. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/HUGHES (PIX, TV), moved with updates to follow, by Jason Reed, 700 words)
- -
Sri Lanka v England, Hambantota, third ODI
Cook feels the heat in Sri Lanka
HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka - Under-fire England captain Alastair Cook will hope his side, 2-0 down in the series, can produce a much-improved performance after former skippers Kevin Pietersen and Ian Botham led the calls for him to be replaced. (CRICKET-LANKA/, expect by 1630 GMT/9:30 AM ET, 400 words)
- - - -
SOCCER
English Premier League (1945)
Arsenal v Southampton
Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur
Everton v Hull City
Sunderland v Manchester City
Top three in action with leaders Chelsea hosting Spurs
LONDON - Premier League leaders Chelsea welcome Tottenham Hotspur having not lost at home to their London rivals since 1990 while second-placed Manchester City, who are six points behind, visit Sunderland. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/4 PM ET, 500 words)
- -
Ligue 1 (1800 unless stated)
Bastia v Evian Thonon Gaillard FC
En Avant Guingamp v Caen
Metz v Girondins Bordeaux
Montpellier HSC v St Etienne
Nice v Stade Rennes
Lille v Paris St Germain
PSG look to snatch Ligue 1 lead in Lille
PARIS - Paris St Germain, without striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic who is being rested, will take command of Ligue 1 if they beat Lille away. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 300 words)
- -
Spanish King's Cup, last 32, second leg 1900 (unless stated)
Deportivo Coruna v Malaga
L'Hospitalet (III) v Atletico Madrid
Sevilla v CE Sabadell (II)
Granada CF v Cordoba (2100)
SD Huesca(III) v Barcelona (2100)
Barcelona, Atletico begin quest for last-16 berth
MADRID - Record King's Cup winners Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, the 2013 champions, play at third-tier Huesca and Hospitalet respectively as Atletico look to set up a last-16 clash against city rivals Real Madrid. (SOCCER-SPAIN/CUP (PIX) expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 400 words)
- -
Italian Cup fourth round
Atalanta Bergamo v Avellino(II) (1400)
Empoli v Genoa (1700)
Udinese v Cesena (2000)
Copy on merit
- -
Santana's expertise brings Vasco da Gama back into Serie A
RIO DE JANEIRO - Joel Santana has just taken Vasco da Gama back into Brazil's Serie A, won more Carioca titles than any other Brazilian coach, and though he is famous nationwide for TV ads that spoof his poor English his managerial achievements speak for themselves. (SOCCER-BRAZIL/VASCO, moved, by Andrew Downie, 600 words)
- -
African Nations Cup
Draw for Nations Cup in Equatorial Guinea
MALABO - The draw for the 2015 African Nations Cup finals will be conducted in Equatorial Guinea, who have stepped in as emergency hosts for the Jan. 17 to Feb. 8 tournament. (SOCCER-AFRICA/NATIONS, expect by 2000 GMT/3 PM ET, 400 words)
- - - -
NBA
Pelicans beat Thunder to spoil Durant's season debut
Tyreke Evans scored 15 consecutive fourth-quarter points en route to a season-high 30, as New Orleans ruined Kevin Durant's season debut with a 112-104 victory over Oklahoma City at the Smoothie King Center. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)
- - - -
NHL
Isles continue winning ways, beat Sens 3-2
Defenseman Thomas Hickey scored with 1:54 left in overtime as the New York Islanders continued their winning ways with a 3-2 victory over Ottawa at Nassau Coliseum. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)
- - - -
NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
- - - -
SAILING
Bermuda named as host venue for 2017 America's Cup
NEW YORK - The next America's Cup will be contested in Bermuda in 2017 after defending champion Oracle Team USA chose the tiny mid-Atlantic island as host of the world's premier sailing competition on Tuesday. (SAILING-AMERICASCUP/, moved, by Larry Fine, 400 words)
See also: SAILING-AMERICASCUP/ZEALAND; SAILING-AMERICASCUP/AINSLIE; SAILING-AMERICASCUP/CONNER; SAILING-AMERICASCUP/ (FACTBOX)
- - - -
ATHLETICS
Coe announces IAAF manifesto
LONDON - Sebastian Coe reveals his manifesto in the wake of his announcement to stand for the presidency of world athletics' governing body (ATHLETICS/COE, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Mitch Phillips, 400 words)
- - - - (Asia desk editor: Peter Rutherford)