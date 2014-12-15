Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Monday:

- - - -

NFL

Patriots and Colts clinch division titles

The New England Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts clinched divisional titles and playoff berths with wins on Sunday while the Green Bay Packers' five-game winning streak was ended by the Buffalo Bills. (NFL/ (PIX), moved, 600 words)

- -

Cowboys down Eagles to retake NFC East lead

Fired up receiver Dez Bryant scored three touchdowns to ignite Dallas' 38-27 win over the rival Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday as the Cowboys regained control of the NFC East. (NFL-EAGLES/ (PIX), moved, 400 words)

- - - -

NBA

Bryant passes Jordan for third in all-time scoring

Kobe Bryant eclipsed Michael Jordan on the National Basketball Association's all-time scoring list on Sunday, surpassing the legendary scorer during the second quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers' game at the Minnesota Timberwolves. (NBA-BRYANT/ (PIX), moved, 300 words)

- - - -

NHL

Lupul scores in the shootout as Maple Leafs beat Kings

Joffrey Lupul was the only player to score in the shootout as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated defending Stanley Cup champions Los Angeles. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

Australia name Smith new test captain after Clarke injury

MELBOURNE - Steven Smith will captain Australia's test team for the rest of the series against India, with regular skipper Michael Clarke's career in serious doubt due to persistent injury problems. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Argentine league championship

Racing Club seal Argentine league title

BUENOS AIRES - Racing Club won the Argentine league title when they beat Godoy Cruz 1-0 in their final match of the championship in Avellaneda on Sunday. (SOCCER-ARGENTINA/CHAMPIONSHIP (PIX), moved, by Luis Ampuero, 400 words)

- -

Mexican Apertura Championship final, second leg

Four sent off as America win Mexican league title

MEXICO CITY - Four players were sent off in a red hot Mexican championship final as America beat UANL Tigres 3-0 in the second leg at the Azteca to win a record 12th league title 3-1 on aggregate on Sunday. (SOCCER-MEXICO/CHAMPIONSHIP, moved, by Carlos Calvo, 400 words)

- -

Champions League draw

ZURICH - The draws for the Champions League round of 16 and the Europa League round of 32 take place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/300 words, expect by 1130 GMT/6:30 ET)

- -

Premier League

Everton v Queens Park Rangers (2000)

- -

Serie A

Empoli v Torino (1800)

Chievo Verona v Inter Milan (2000)

- -

La Liga

Deportivo Coruna v Elche (1945)

Atletico eyeing King's Cup clash against holders Real

MADRID - With a comfortable 3-0 lead from the first leg, Atletico Madrid are poised to set up last-16 clash against holders Real Madrid when they host third-tier Hospitalet in their last-32, second leg on Thursday. (SOCCER-SPAIN/CUP (PREVIEW) expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)

- - - - (Asia desk editor: Ian Ransom; +61466151684)