Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Monday:
NFL
Patriots and Colts clinch division titles
The New England Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts clinched divisional titles and playoff berths with wins on Sunday while the Green Bay Packers' five-game winning streak was ended by the Buffalo Bills. (NFL/ (PIX), moved, 600 words)
Cowboys down Eagles to retake NFC East lead
Fired up receiver Dez Bryant scored three touchdowns to ignite Dallas' 38-27 win over the rival Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday as the Cowboys regained control of the NFC East. (NFL-EAGLES/ (PIX), moved, 400 words)
NBA
Bryant passes Jordan for third in all-time scoring
Kobe Bryant eclipsed Michael Jordan on the National Basketball Association's all-time scoring list on Sunday, surpassing the legendary scorer during the second quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers' game at the Minnesota Timberwolves. (NBA-BRYANT/ (PIX), moved, 300 words)
NHL
Lupul scores in the shootout as Maple Leafs beat Kings
Joffrey Lupul was the only player to score in the shootout as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated defending Stanley Cup champions Los Angeles. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)
CRICKET
Australia name Smith new test captain after Clarke injury
MELBOURNE - Steven Smith will captain Australia's test team for the rest of the series against India, with regular skipper Michael Clarke's career in serious doubt due to persistent injury problems. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)
SOCCER
Argentine league championship
Racing Club seal Argentine league title
BUENOS AIRES - Racing Club won the Argentine league title when they beat Godoy Cruz 1-0 in their final match of the championship in Avellaneda on Sunday. (SOCCER-ARGENTINA/CHAMPIONSHIP (PIX), moved, by Luis Ampuero, 400 words)
Mexican Apertura Championship final, second leg
Four sent off as America win Mexican league title
MEXICO CITY - Four players were sent off in a red hot Mexican championship final as America beat UANL Tigres 3-0 in the second leg at the Azteca to win a record 12th league title 3-1 on aggregate on Sunday. (SOCCER-MEXICO/CHAMPIONSHIP, moved, by Carlos Calvo, 400 words)
Champions League draw
ZURICH - The draws for the Champions League round of 16 and the Europa League round of 32 take place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/300 words, expect by 1130 GMT/6:30 ET)
Premier League
Everton v Queens Park Rangers (2000)
Serie A
Empoli v Torino (1800)
Chievo Verona v Inter Milan (2000)
La Liga
Deportivo Coruna v Elche (1945)
Atletico eyeing King's Cup clash against holders Real
MADRID - With a comfortable 3-0 lead from the first leg, Atletico Madrid are poised to set up last-16 clash against holders Real Madrid when they host third-tier Hospitalet in their last-32, second leg on Thursday. (SOCCER-SPAIN/CUP (PREVIEW) expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)
