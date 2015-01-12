Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Monday:

NFL

Rodgers rallies Packers past Cowboys

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin - Aaron Rodgers battled through pain to rally the Green Bay Packers to a thrilling 26-21 playoff victory over the Dallas Cowboys, sending them to the NFC title game to face defending Super Bowl champions Seattle. (NFL-PLAYOFFS/NFC (PIX), moved, by Simon Evans, 400 words)

Luck outduels Manning in Denver

Andrew Luck outdueled the quarterback he succeeded in Indianapolis as the Colts advanced to the AFC championship game with a 24-13 playoff win over Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos. (NFL-PLAYOFFS/AFC (PIX), moved, 400 words)

SOCCER

Saints' sub sinks United, Arsenal cruise

LONDON - Substitute Dusan Tadic fired the only goal as Southampton recorded a first league win over Manchester United for 27 years, climbing above them into third in the Premier League. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX) moved, by Tom Haward, 400 words)

Asian Cup, Australia (to 31)

Group D

Japan v Palestine, Newcastle (0700)

Jordan v Iraq, Brisbane (0900)

Japan open title defence against debutants Palestine

NEWCASTLE, Australia - Reigning champions and tournament favourites Japan will be expected to win comfortably when they open their campaign against the final team to qualify, debutants Palestine, in the New South Wales port city. (SOCCER-ASIA/M7 (PIX), expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, 400 words)

Olaroiu still seeking recipe for Saudi success

SYDNEY - Saudi Arabia coach Cosmin Olaroiu is a big a fan of the writings of John Wooden and will be hoping his players can follow the basketball icon's most famous maxim by making Wednesday their own Asian Cup "masterpiece". (SOCCER-ASIA/SAUDI, moved by Nick Mulvenney, 600 words)

Ballon D'Or

ZURICH - Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer joins regulars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi on the shortlist for the FIFA Ballon D'Or award in Zurich. (SOCCER-FIFA/ (PIX, TV) expect by 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, 300 words)

King's Cup

Holders Real bid to overturn first-leg defeat to Atletico

MADRID - Holders Real Madrid need to overturn a 2-0 deficit from their last 16, first leg when they host Atletico, with the winners almost certain to meet Barcelona, who have a 5-0 advantage over Elche, in the quarter-finals. (SOCCER-SPAIN/CUP (PREVIEW) expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)

La Liga

Rayo Vallecano v Cordoba (1945)

NBA

Hawks rout Wizards to continue winning streak

Guard Kyle Korver went 5-of-7 on three-point attempts en route to 19 points and the red-hot Atlanta Hawks ran their winning streak to eight games with a 120-89 home rout of the Washington Wizards. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

NHL

Ducks bid to keep streak against Jets going

The Pacific Division leading Anaheim Ducks go for their fourth consecutive win over the visiting Winnipeg Jets as they continue their long homestand in one of the three games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Hyundai Tournament of Champions

Matsuyama and Walker share Kapalua lead

KAPALUA, Hawaii - Hideki Matsuyama, helped by three consecutive birdies on each nine, moved one step closer to his second PGA Tour victory by surging into a tie for the lead with American Jimmy Walker at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 400 words)

TENNIS

ATP: Auckland Open, New Zealand (to 17)

ATP/WTA: Sydney International, Australia (to 17)

WTA: Hobart International, Australia (to 18)

MOTOR RACING

Dakar Rally (to 17)

