Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday:

- - - -

NFL

Hobbled Packers QB Rodgers inspires Lambeua faithful in win

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin - There were no Arctic-like temperatures or an epic final drive to clinch an NFL title, but there certainly was a similar spirit of overcoming adversity in a game that was hyped as Ice Bowl II. (NFL-PLAYOFFS/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Simon Evans, 400 words)

- - - -

NBA

Harden propels Rockets over struggling Nets

James Harden scored 30 points in three quarters as the Houston Rockets pulled away for a 113-99 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

NHL

Flyers hammer Lightning

Mark Streit had a goal and two assists, while Chris VandeVelde, Brayden Schenn and Jakub Voracek also scored and recorded a helper, as the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-3. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

- - - -

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

Ohio State upset Oregon to win national college title

Ohio State beat Oregon 42-20 to win the first College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday, with Ezekiel Elliott running for 246 yards and four touchdowns. (AMERICANFOOTBALL-COLLEGE/ (PIX), moved, 300 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour:

Reed beats Walker in Tournament of Champions playoff

KAPALUA, Hawaii - Strong-finishing Patrick Reed held his nerve to beat fellow American Jimmy Walker in a playoff for the $5.7 million Hyundai Tournament of Champions on Monday to clinch his fourth victory on the PGA Tour. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 400 words)

- -

How much of putting belly ache ahead of 2016?

KAPALUA, Hawaii - Less than a year remains before PGA Tour players will have to accept a ban by golf's rulemakers on long putters being anchored to the body and South African Tim Clark is among those who expect "some challenges along the way". (GOLF-PGA/ANCHORING (FEATURE), moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 550 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Asian Cup, Australia (to 31)

Group A

Oman v Australia, Sydney (0900)

Hosts target quarter-final berth in Sydney

SYDNEY - Hosts Australia will be without skipper Mile Jedinak but still strong favourites to seal a place in the quarter-finals with victory over Oman at Stadium Australia, where the Omanis took a 2-0 lead before settling for a draw in a World Cup qualifitwo years ago. (SOCCER-ASIA/M10 (PIX), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 400 words)

- -

Kuwait v South Korea, Canberra (0700)

Limping South Korea look to hit full stride

CANBERRA - Injuries to midfielder Lee Chung-yong and defender Kim Chang-soo will force South Korea coach Uli Stielike to juggle his line-up for Tuesday's match against Kuwait, while Son Heung-min is also a doubt due to a heavy cold. Despite the personnel concerns, the Koreans are heavy favourites to make it two wins out of two. (SOCCER-ASIA/M9 (PIX), expect by 0900 GMT/4 AM ET, 400 words)

- -

Gulf Cup champions curse set to claim another victim

Qatar have it all to do in Thursday's Asian Cup clash against Iran in Sydney if they are to prevent the curse of the Gulf Cup champions striking once again. (SOCCER-ASIA/QATAR moved, 500 words)

- -

King's Cup

Espanyol v Valencia (1900)

Levante v Malaga (2100)

Valencia, Malaga on course to secure quarter-final berths

MADRID - Valencia have a 2-1 advantage over Espanyol from last week's first leg and would likely face Sevilla in the quarter-finals, while Malaga are 2-0 up on Levante and on course for a last-eight clash against Athletic Bilbao. (SOCCER-SPAIN/CUP expect by 2100 GMT/4 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)

- -

Italian Cup (last 16)

AC Milan v Sassuolo (2000)

- -

FA Cup (English) third round replay (all 1945 GMT kickoff)

Bristol City (III) v Doncaster Rovers (III)

Chesterfield (III) v Scunthorpe United (III)

West Ham United v Everton

Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) v Fulham (II)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP: Auckland Open, New Zealand (to 17)

ATP/WTA: Sydney International, Australia (to 17)

WTA: Hobart International, Australia (to 18)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Dakar Rally (to 17)

Copy on merit

