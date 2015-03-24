Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday:

CRICKET

World Cup (to 29)

Semi-finals

New Zealand v South Africa, Auckland

Henry in for NZ as S.Africa bat in Cup semi-final

AUCKLAND - Pace bowler Matt Henry has jumped from first-class cricket to a World Cup semi-final, named in New Zealand's team to play South Africa at Eden Park. (CRICKET-WORLD/SEMI-1 (PIX), moved with updates to follow, by Greg Stutchbury & John Mehaffey, 400 words)

Australia v India

Australia's Finch reckons he's close to the 'big one'

SYDNEY - Opener Aaron Finch knows he's the one Australian batsman struggling for runs ahead of Thursday's World Cup semi-final against India but, ever confident, thinks a big innings is just around the corner. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/FINCH, moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 400 words)

NBA

Olynyk shines as Celtics beat Nets

Reserve forward Kelly Olynyk scored seven of his 18 points early in the fourth quarter, as Boston snapped a four-game losing streak with Brooklyn. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, 600 words)

NHL

Jets beat Oilers for fifth consecutive win

Winnipeg tightened their grip on a playoff spot with a victory over Edmonton at Rexall Place. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, 700 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

SOCCER

UEFA Congress

Platini to continue as UEFA president at annual congress

VIENNA - Frenchman Michel Platini will be re-elected by acclamation as UEFA president for a third term of office when the European confederation holds its annual congress of 54 member nations on Tuesday.

Other elections will take place for other FIFA and UEFA committees while FIFA president Sepp Blatter, opposed by many European nations as he seeks a fifth term of office, will also address delegates. (SOCCER-UEFA/CONGRESS (PIX, TV), 400 words with merited sidebars by Mike Collett and Brian Homewood)

Spain players preview Euro 2016 qualifer against Ukraine

MADRID - Two Spain players hold a news conference at the European champions' training base outside Madrid previewing Friday's Euro 2016 qualifer against Ukraine in Seville. (SOCCER-EURO/SPAIN expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, 300 words)

Germany coach Loew discusses Australia, Georgia games

Germany coach Joachim Loew talks to reporters ahead of the World Cup winners' friendly game against Australia and their Euro 2016 qualifier in Georgia this week. SOCCER-EURO/GERMANY (PIX), expect by 1400, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

FIGURE SKATING

World Championships (to 28)

Fernandez takes tips from his skating 'wife'

Rather than turning into a green-eyed monster following the Olympic success of his training partner, Yuzuru Hanyu, Javier Fernandez cannot wait to see how he measures up against a man he calls his skating 'wife'. (FIGURE SKATING-WORLD/FERNANDEZ (INTERVIEW), moved, by Pritha Sarkar, 750 words)

We have also moved a preview on the championships.

CYCLING

Tour of Catalunya, Spain (to 29)

