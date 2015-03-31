Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday:

- - - -

CRICKET

Ahmed, Voges named in Australia test squad

MELBOURNE - Australia's selectors have named leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed and veteran Western Australian batsman Adam Voges in their 17-man tour squad for the West Indies and England tours in June and July, but given the cold shoulder to Glenn Maxwell.(CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/, moved, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

Miami Open (to April 5)

Djokovic, Nishikori, Raonic ease into Miami last 16

MIAMI - Defending champion Novak Djokovic defeated Belgium's Steve Darcis 6-0 7-5 on Monday to power into the last 16 of the Miami Open along with Japan's Kei Nishikori, Canada's Milos Raonic and American John Isner. (TENNIS-MIAMI/MEN, moved, by Simon Evans, 400 words)

Williams sisters head into last eight in Miami

MIAMI - Sisters Serena and Venus Williams marched into the quarter-finals of the Miami Open after straight-set wins at Key Biscayne on Monday. (TENNIS-MIAMI/WOMEN, moved, by Simon Evans, 300 words)

- - - -

NBA

DeRozan stars in Raptors' win over Rockets

Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan had a career-high 42 points to lead the Raptors to a 99-96 win over the Houston Rockets. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, 500 words)

- - - -

NHL

Blackhawks tame Kings

Continuing to make a late-season push up the playoff ladder, the Chicago Blackhawks got the better of a team in the same boat, defeating the Los Angeles Kings 4-1. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, 550 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

European Championship qualifiers

Group B

Israel v Belgium (1845)

JERUSALEM - Belgium can move level with Group B leaders Wales on 11 points with victory in Jerusalem and should be full of confidence after thrashing Cyprus 5-0 on Saturday. (SOCCER-EURO/ISRAEL, expect by 2030 GMT/4.30 PM ET, by Ori Lewis, 400 words)

- -

Friendlies

Italy v England (1845)

Kane to make full England debut against Italy

TURIN - Hotshot striker Harry Kane will make his first start as England look to exact revenge for their World Cup group stage defeat by Italy in Brazil last year when the two sides meet in a friendly. (SOCCER-FRIENDLY/ITALY, expect by 2030 GMT/4.30 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

Netherlands v Spain (1845)

Spain can revenge World Cup drubbing in Netherlands friendly

AMSTERDAM - Spain can secure a measure of revenge for their 5-1 drubbing in the group stage of last year's World Cup finals when they take on Netherlands at the Amsterdam Arena. (SOCCER-FRIENDLY/NETHERLANDS (PIX), expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

Switzerland v United States (1600)

ZURICH - Juergen Klinsmann's team have won only two out of eight games since the World Cup and are looking for an improved when they face Switzerland at the Letzigrund. (SOCCER-FRIENDLY/SWISS (PIX), expect by 1815 GMT/2:15 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

- -

LATAM international friendlies:

Argentina v Ecuador New York 0200

Mexico v Paraguay Kansas City 0300

Peru v Venezuela Fort Lauderdale 0200

Latin American teams round off Copa America warm-up tours

BUENOS AIRES - Argentina's clash with Ecuador tops the bill of six Latin American teams playing friendlies in the United States in preparation for the Copa America. (SOCCER-FRIENDLY/LATAM, expect by 0400 GMT (Wednesday)/ 12 AM ET, by Rex Gowar, 300 words)

